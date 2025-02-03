Cowbell Corner

Where Does Mississippi State Rank in Latest College Hoops Polls?

Mississippi State's spot in the latest AP, Coaches, and NET rankings—how do the Bulldogs stack up against the nation's best?

Pete Fiutak

Feb 1, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Cameron Matthews (4) reacts against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
Mississippi State College Basketball Rankings

It's been a rough run for Mississippi State men's basketball. After a wonderful start, everything turned with a home loss to Kentucky on January 11th. Since then, the team is just 2-5 with both of the wins coming in overtime.

The Bulldogs battled well in the losses to UK, Tennessee, and Alabama, pushed past Ole Miss and South Carolina in thrillers, and weren't even close against Auburn and Missouri.

The loss to Mizzou was the problem. That dropped the team down in all of the Week 14 college basketball rankings. So how does everyone view Mississippi State with at Georgia and Florida coming up later this week?

AP Top 25 Poll

Ranking: 22
Last Week: 14

Wow did Mississippi State catch a break in the latest AP Poll. The loss to Missouri dropped the Bulldogs, but it's still hanging around just outside of the top 20. It can bounce back up fast with a decent week.
Kenpom Rankings

Ranking: 33
Last Week: 14

The losses mattered, but the big deal for these rankings was the loss by McNeese State. That helped prop up the Bulldogs a bit, but a loss changed up the dynamic and was part of the reason they dropped like a rock.
NCAA NET Rankings

Ranking: 26
Last Week: 13

The NET Rankings still like the Bulldogs a little bit - the 4-3 Quad 1 record is fine and keeps the ranking from dropping through the floor. But the wins have to crank back up again.
USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Ranking: 26
Last Week: 13

The Coaches Poll dropped the Bulldogs big - the coaches apparently watched the Missouri game - but they're right on the cusp of being back in the top 25. Come up with two wins, and they'll be back up well within the top 20.
Pete Fiutak
PETE FIUTAK

Notre Dame, Kansas, Illinois, and Mississippi State On SI. Publisher of CollegeFootballNews.com since 1998, writing more words about college football than any human ever. Worked for FOX Sports, USA TODAY, The Sporting News, and CBS Sports. America’s radio guest on ESPN, FOX, VSiN and several major market stations. Co-hosted shows on NFL Network, Big Ten Network, FOX Sports Radio, and for eight years was a talking head for Campus Insiders - now Stadium - including as an in-stadium co-host for the first four CFP National Championships. Heisman voter, FWAA Award winner, Doak Walker Award advisory board. Ordered by Keith Jackson to “call me Keith.” BlueSky @petefiutak.bsky.social and X @PeteFiutak

