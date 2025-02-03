Where Does Mississippi State Rank in Latest College Hoops Polls?
Mississippi State College Basketball Rankings
It's been a rough run for Mississippi State men's basketball. After a wonderful start, everything turned with a home loss to Kentucky on January 11th. Since then, the team is just 2-5 with both of the wins coming in overtime.
The Bulldogs battled well in the losses to UK, Tennessee, and Alabama, pushed past Ole Miss and South Carolina in thrillers, and weren't even close against Auburn and Missouri.
The loss to Mizzou was the problem. That dropped the team down in all of the Week 14 college basketball rankings. So how does everyone view Mississippi State with at Georgia and Florida coming up later this week?
AP Top 25 Poll
Ranking: 22
Last Week: 14
Wow did Mississippi State catch a break in the latest AP Poll. The loss to Missouri dropped the Bulldogs, but it's still hanging around just outside of the top 20. It can bounce back up fast with a decent week.
Kenpom Rankings
Ranking: 33
Last Week: 14
The losses mattered, but the big deal for these rankings was the loss by McNeese State. That helped prop up the Bulldogs a bit, but a loss changed up the dynamic and was part of the reason they dropped like a rock.
NCAA NET Rankings
Ranking: 26
Last Week: 13
The NET Rankings still like the Bulldogs a little bit - the 4-3 Quad 1 record is fine and keeps the ranking from dropping through the floor. But the wins have to crank back up again.
USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
Ranking: 26
Last Week: 13
The Coaches Poll dropped the Bulldogs big - the coaches apparently watched the Missouri game - but they're right on the cusp of being back in the top 25. Come up with two wins, and they'll be back up well within the top 20.
