Mississippi State Basketball Star Earns High Praise From Jon Rothstein
Longtime college basketball insider Jon Rothsetin has not held back when praising Mississippi State senior F Cameron Matthews. Rothstein understands what Bulldogs fans have known for years -- the Olive Branch native is one of the most versatile veterans in the country.
Rothstein dished the highest praise toward the 6-7, 235-pound Matthews for his ability to impact a game in so many different ways:
"Like a queen on a chessboard, Matthews can be moved all over the floor and put in different spots. Capable of guarding five positions defensively, the 6-7 forward has had a major hand in back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances for the Bulldogs under Chris Jans."
In other words, Matthews is a selfless glue guy who'll do whatever is necessary to win.
Matthews' decision to remain in Starkville for one more year was one of Jans' biggest wins this offseason. The coach loves the uniqueness of Matthews and plans to use him in a multitude of different ways on the floor this season.
A standard of durability and consistency, Matthews has started 68 of Mississippi State's 69 games over the last two seasons. He set career-highs last year in points, rebounds, blocks, and steals, and he was named to the All-SEC Defensive Team.
Matthews and the Bulldogs open the season Nov. 4 with a visit from West Georgia.
