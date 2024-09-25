Mississippi State Basketball Star Earns Top 10 Ranking Among Returning Sophomores
Mississippi State knew Josh Hubbard would be good when the program signed him out of Madison-Ridgeland Academy. But so good, so quickly? Well, that was a very pleasant development last year.
Hubbard was a revelation in Year 1. He led the Bulldogs in scoring at 17.1 points per game, earned Second Team All-SEC, and was the first true freshman to win the Bailey Howell Trophy which is awarded to the state of Mississippi’s top collegiate player.
Hubbard will not be sneaking up on anyone this season. In fact, longtime national college basketball analyst Andy Katz thinks Hubbard will be one of the game's premier sophomores in 2024-25.
Katz lists Hubbard behind only Texas Tech's JT Toppin, the former New Mexico Lobo star who has since transferred to Texas Tech. Unlike Toppin, Hubbard remained committed to his first school, causing a sigh of relief throughout the program and Bulldog nation.
Hubbard provided the Mississippi State offense with a jolt from the perimeter that was missing in the previous year. With No. 13 draining buckets from long range, the Bulldogs went from 65.7 points per game to 74.1 in his debut.
Hubbard went on to lead the SEC in three-pointers while setting the Mississippi State record for most points in a single season. Best of all, the 5-11, 190-pound face of the program is just getting started on his ascent to superstardom. Plus, a few strategic portal additions from coach Chris Jans should free up Hubbard for more clean looks and point this season.
Mississippi State’s Josh Hubbard Inks NIL Deal, Highlighting His Rising Stardom
Chris Jans Retaining Josh Hubbard Can Put Mississippi State into the Top Four in the SEC