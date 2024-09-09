2025 Mississippi State Basketball Recruiting: 3-Star Guard Enjoys Campus Visit
Mississippi State is in strong contention for Mt. Zion Prep (MD) combo guard Christian Jeffrey, who took in a Bulldogs football game last week on an official visit to Starkville. Jeffrey, along with four-star shooting guard King Grace of DeSoto, Tex., met with Chris Jans' staff and players, toured the facility, took in a practice, and got a feel for life in Starkville.
Jeffrey had nothing but positive things to say about his visit as well as the vibe he felt after taking in all that Starkville has to offer. The native of Brooklyn, NY already has a relationship with Bulldog freshman PG Dellquan Warren, and he's been getter better acquainted with Jans and assistant coach Patrice Days.
Jeffrey can play point guard or shooting guard, and he's a physical driver who can get to the rim and finish. He has the strength and body type to play either position and contribute early in his college career.
Over the summer, Jeffrey announced on Instagram that his top eight schools were Butler, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M. He's already had official visits with Oklahoma State and Maryland, and he's slated to meet with Texas A&M and Penn State later this month.
Jeffrey has yet to indicate how he's leaning, but a decision on where he'll be playing in 2025 is expected to be made in October.