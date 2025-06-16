Mississippi State eyes another legacy with Dampier Jr.'s rising stardom

🏀 𝐆𝐎𝐋𝐃 𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐀𝐋 𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐓 🏅



MRA’s Erick Dampier Jr. brings home the GOLD with Team USA at the FIBA U16 AmeriCup in Juárez, Mexico!



Team USA defeated Team Canada 108-71 in the Gold Medal Game. Dampier started every game for Team USA.



A huge congratulations to EJ on… pic.twitter.com/qGAZCLKTEF