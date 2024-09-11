Mississippi State’s Josh Hubbard Inks NIL Deal, Highlighting His Rising Stardom
Josh Hubbard recently signed an NIL deal with C Spire, a Mississippi-based company, confirming what Mississippi State fans already knew: He is a star. Mississippi State men's basketball has not had a true star in quite some time, but football player Dak Prescott and baseball player Jake Mangum have carried that torch for the Bulldogs.
Hubbard is cut from the same cloth as those guys. His charisma and playing style make him a nation-wide star. Being from Mississippi also helps him resonate with the Mississippi State fan base, and playing for Chris Jans greatly helps.
Jans has turned around the program after back-to-back NCAA tournament berths, and Hubbard is now the face of the program as they prepare to make a run for a third straight trip to March Madness. Hubbard, the former MRA Patriot, is also the all-time leading scorer in Mississippi high school basketball, and those skills instantly translated last year.
Hubbard averaged 17 points per game a season ago and always seemed to play his best against stiff competition, scoring 25 against top-five-ranked Tennessee and 34 against Kentucky. Hubbard has a chance to have a breakout sophomore season, and Jans built a team around his skills to ease some of the pressure off him.
At times last year, he was Mississippi State's only effective scorer but transfers Riley Kugel and Kanye Clary should free up Hubbard more on the perimeter. Mississippi State men's basketball is currently the best program on campus, and its popularity has risen year after year since Jans arrived.
A homegrown star playing for a rising program is a recipe for a future legend, and Hubbard has all the talent to make that happen.
