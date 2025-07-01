Mississippi State women's basketball adds 6-3 Nigerian forward
Mississippi State women’s basketball is trying to return to its status at the top of rankings and made an announcement Monday night that’ll certainly help with that.
Bulldogs’ coach Sam Purcell announced that Favour Nwaedozia, a 6-foot-3 forward from Nigeria, has signed with Mississippi State for the upcoming season.
“Favour has a wow factor. She's a versatile post player that can score inside and outside,” Purcell said. “She’s extremely skillful on the court and can defend the full length of the floor. Most importantly, I look forward to seeing our fans fall in love with her million-dollar personality.”
"Favour is a freakish athlete that has a nose for the ball. She attacks the rebound like few I have ever seen," associate head coach and offensive coordinator Fred Castro said. "Her combination of power and speed makes her a tough matchup at 6-3. She can blow by defenders or bully weaker ones.”
Nwaedozi began her collegiate career in Japan at Mugogawa Women’s University in Nishinomiya, Japan. In last season’s Kansai Women's Spring Basketball Championship, she averaged 26 points and 17 rebounds per game.
Hopefully, Nwaedozi will have a smooth transition to playing in the SEC and NCAA. She’ll also have to adjust to a city of 25,000 people compared to nearly a half million in a larger city.
Mississippi State Women’s Basketball Additions
Transfers
Trayanna Crisp
Awa Fane
Saniyah King
Kharyssa Richardson
Faith Wylder
Favour Nwaedozi
Signees
Jaylah Lampley
Madison Francis
Nataliyah Gray