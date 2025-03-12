SEC Tournament: What Computer Ratings Predict for Mississippi State vs. LSU
The SEC Tournament gets underway in Nashville on Wednesday with first round action taking place in what has been college basketball's deepest conference this season.
With as many as 13 or 14 teams vying for an NCAA Tournament appearance this season, the SEC Tournament is the biggest deal in the sport the next few days. Some even view it as being more competitive than parts of the NCAA Tournament will be.
Mississippi State continues to look to better its resume ahead of the dance while LSU would like nothing more than to play spoiler as its postseason chances are non-existent outside of what would be a miracle run to win the SEC Tournament.
Here is what a couple of the more respected computer models in college basketball say about LSU and Mississippi State.
ESPN BPI: Mississippi State vs. LSU SEC Tournament Prediction
ESPN BPI sees Mississippi State as a solid favorite in the matchup, giving the Bulldogs a 70.3% chance of victory to LSU's 29.7% chance.
Massey Ratings: Mississippi State vs. LSU SEC Tournament Prediction
The much-respected Massey Ratings still see Mississippi State as the favorite but give the Bulldogs a little tougher test than ESPN BPI forsees.
Massey Win Probability: Mississippi State 65%, LSU 35%
Massey Ratings Score Prediction: Mississippi State 76, LSU 71
Mississippi State and LSU tip-off at 7:00 p.m. ET in a game that can be seen on SEC Network.