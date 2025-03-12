Cowbell Corner

SEC Tournament: What Computer Ratings Predict for Mississippi State vs. LSU

Mississippi State looks to better its NCAA Tournament resume as the SEC Tournament opens against LSU

Nick Shepkowski

Mar 1, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Riley Kugel (2) dunks the ball against LSU Tigers forward Daimion Collins (10) during the second half at Humphrey Coliseum.
Mar 1, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Riley Kugel (2) dunks the ball against LSU Tigers forward Daimion Collins (10) during the second half at Humphrey Coliseum. / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
In this story:

The SEC Tournament gets underway in Nashville on Wednesday with first round action taking place in what has been college basketball's deepest conference this season.

With as many as 13 or 14 teams vying for an NCAA Tournament appearance this season, the SEC Tournament is the biggest deal in the sport the next few days. Some even view it as being more competitive than parts of the NCAA Tournament will be.

Mississippi State continues to look to better its resume ahead of the dance while LSU would like nothing more than to play spoiler as its postseason chances are non-existent outside of what would be a miracle run to win the SEC Tournament.

Here is what a couple of the more respected computer models in college basketball say about LSU and Mississippi State.

ESPN BPI: Mississippi State vs. LSU SEC Tournament Prediction

LSU and Mississippi State battle in a 2025 basketball gam
Mar 1, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Cameron Matthews (4) handles the ball against LSU Tigers forward Derek Fountain (20) during the second half at Humphrey Coliseum. / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

ESPN BPI sees Mississippi State as a solid favorite in the matchup, giving the Bulldogs a 70.3% chance of victory to LSU's 29.7% chance.

Massey Ratings: Mississippi State vs. LSU SEC Tournament Prediction

LSU and Mississippi State battle in a 2025 basketball gam
Mar 1, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers guard Dji Bailey (4) shoots the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Humphrey Coliseum. / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

The much-respected Massey Ratings still see Mississippi State as the favorite but give the Bulldogs a little tougher test than ESPN BPI forsees.

Massey Win Probability: Mississippi State 65%, LSU 35%
Massey Ratings Score Prediction: Mississippi State 76, LSU 71

Mississippi State and LSU tip-off at 7:00 p.m. ET in a game that can be seen on SEC Network.

More From Mississippi State Bulldogs On SI

2025 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament: Full Bracket, Game Times & TV Info Revealed

Mississippi State vs LSU SEC Tournament Preview & Prediction: Can the Bulldogs Flip the Switch?

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY

Home/Basketball