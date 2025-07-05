2025 Mississippi State football opponent preview: Northern Illinois
Every college football season has an epic upset where a smaller, lesser-talented team takes down a behemoth. It just so happens Northern Illinois has a rich history of doing just that (right, Alabama fans?) and continued that last season.
The Huskies beat then-No. 5 Notre Dame in the second week of the season a week after the Fighting Irish knocked off Texas A&M. The Huskies went to finish with a winning record, a top five-ranked defense and a bowl victory against Fresno State.
However, the Northern Illinois team that comes to Davis Wade Stadium next season will look drastically different. The Huskies lost nearly every starter and key contributor from last year’s team to graduation and the transfer portal. So, for the third time in the first four weeks of the season, Mississippi State will face a team comprised of mostly new faces.
Here’s a look at the Bulldogs’ fourth opponent of the season:
Offense
Pretty much every contributor from the Huskies’ 2024 schedule is gone, including wide receiver Cam Thompson who’ll be on the opposite sideline from the Huskies. Running back Telly Johnson is leading returning rusher with 480 yards and four touchdowns and tackle Evan Malcore is the only returning starter.
Defense
Northern Illinois fielded one of the best defenses amongst all FBS teams, finishing fourth is total defense and allowing just one opponent to score 20 or more points (Western Michigan). But just like on the offensive side of the ball, many of the key players are gone. Roy Williams is the rare exception after finishing second on the team with 6.5 sacks.
Schedule
This will be the second consecutive game against a Power 4 opponent for the Huskies, but they’ll get a week off after playing Maryland and before traveling to Starkville. That extra preparation time could be very beneficial since the Bulldogs will be playing Alcorn State the week prior.
Outlook
Northern Illinois upset then-No. 5 Notre Dame last season and Mississippi State was upset by Toledo. So, don’t expect anyone to come into this game with a specific expectation. The Bulldogs should win and will likely be favored to do so. This is also the last game on the schedule the Bulldogs will be favored to win and could give Mississippi State a 3-1 start before SEC play begins.
The Game
Date: Saturday, September 20
Time: 3:15 p.m.
TV: SEC Network
Location: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.
The Team
Head Coach: Thomas Hammock (32-38, 7th season)
Offensive Coordinator: Quinn Sanders (1st season)
Defensive Coordinator: DJ Bland (2nd season)
2024 Record: 8-5 overall, 4-4 SWAC
The School
Location: DeKalb, Illinois
Founded: 1895
Enrollment: 15,649
Nickname: Huskies
School Colors: Black and cardinal
Mascot: Victor E. Huskie
The Program
Series History: 1st ever meeting
Last Meeting: n/a
Last Conference Title: 2021, Mid-American Conference
Last Bowl Game Win: def. Fresno State, 28-20, Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
The Schedule
August 30: vs. Holy Cross
September 5: at Maryland
September 20: at Mississippi State
September 27: vs. San Diego State
September 26: vs. Miami*
October 11: at Eastern Michigan*
October 18: at Ohio*
October 25: vs. Ball State*
November 5: at Toledo*
November 12: at UMass*
November 18: vs. Western Michigan*
November 22: vs. Kent State*
*Denotes a conference game