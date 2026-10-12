A Mississippi State Receiver Is Outplaying His NIL Estimate

Mississippi State Bulldogs players carry NIL valuations that describe what outside models think their names might command. Five games into the season, those estimates are being tested by something easier to see (who keeps producing when the opponent gets better).

The NIL Standard publishes independent estimates of annual market value based on factors such as position, role, and performance. Those numbers are not verified contracts or team payroll figures, so calling somebody a bargain should be carefully considered. Still, a few Bulldogs have made a convincing case that their play deserves more attention than their estimated price.

Oct 3, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Anthony Evans III (3) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anthony Evans III is building the strongest case

Mississippi State receiver Anthony Evans III carries a $763,955 estimated value from The NIL Standard. After the Alabama game, he had 40 catches, 574 yards and five touchdowns, giving the Bulldogs a steady source of production even when the offense struggled.

Against Alabama, the former Georgia receiver caught 12 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns. Pro Football Network gave him a 95.4 impact grade, its highest among FBS receivers in Week 5. Quarterback Kamario Taylor has completed roughly 80% of his passes when targeting Evans, according to On3.

That combination makes Evans a strong candidate for Mississippi State’s best value. The exact ranking against other players depends on changing estimates, but his contribution is clear. Alabama pressured Taylor repeatedly, and Evans still gave him somewhere reliable to throw.

Kamario Taylor’s decision changed the NIL conversation

Taylor sits at an estimated $1.5 million on The NIL Standard, the highest individually verified figure in this group. His decision to remain at Mississippi State is even more striking because he told ESPN’s Alex Scarborough he had turned down transfer interest worth about $4 million.

Taylor explained his thinking through his mother’s advice about finishing what he started. After beating Missouri, he told reporters that he had no interest in discussing transfer speculation during the season and stressed how deeply he identifies with the school.

His 1,450 passing yards and 17 touchdown passes through five games give the loyalty argument more weight. The Alabama loss, with three turnovers and an apparent injury, also shows why the next step in his season is about health and decision-making, rather than talk about a hypothetical price elsewhere.

Oct 3, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) waits for the snap during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanfrisco Magee has made limited chances count

Wide receiver Sanfrisco Magee entered 2026 with six career catches. He now has five touchdown receptions in five games, including two against Missouri in Mississippi State’s 31-24 win. That is the kind of improvement that can make a preseason market projection age quickly.

Magee lost a fumble against Alabama, so his value case needs the full picture. The touchdowns are genuine, but continued progress means avoiding mistakes and becoming a consistent target beyond the red zone. The question is how the next few games change the perception of a player who entered the year with so little production.

Dealyn Evans and Jaray Bledsoe show the other side

The more interesting investment question is on defense. Defensive lineman Dealyn Evans, a transfer from Texas A&M, carries a $607,951 model estimate. He has earned a rotational role in a line still searching for reliable pressure.

Sep 5, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Kelley Jones (1) and defensive lineman Dealyn Evans (14) react after a defensive stop during the second quarter against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive tackle Jaray Bledsoe supplied one of the Bulldogs’ few momentum-changing plays against Alabama when he forced a fumble that helped set up a touchdown on the next snap. It is an example of value that a single season-long estimate cannot capture. The play offered more concrete evidence of value than a theoretical price.

The developing quarterback situation adds another name worth watching. Redshirt freshman quarterback Parker “Billy” Puckett replaced Taylor against Alabama, while The NIL Standard currently lists Puckett’s valuation as pending. An emergency start at LSU would create a far more meaningful test than any unverified figure could provide.

The next valuation update may change the order. Saturday’s game will provide a more immediate answer about which Bulldogs can keep delivering when the pressure rises.

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