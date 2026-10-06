Stock Report: Three Rising, Three Falling for Bulldogs After Loss to Alabama

A career day from wide receiver Anthony Evans III gave the Mississippi State Bulldogs something worth keeping from Saturday’s 56-23 loss to Alabama. Too often, though, their best moments were followed by mistakes that made a comeback harder.

Mississippi State entered unbeaten and ranked No. 16, but three first-half turnovers helped No. 7 Alabama take control at Davis Wade Stadium. The Bulldogs managed just 18 rushing yards and head into their open week at 4-1.

Mississippi State wide receiver Anthony Evans III (3) carries the ball during a college football game between Mississippi State and Alabama at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 56-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here are three players rising and three falling after a game that exposed just how much work remains before the Oct. 17 trip to LSU.

Rising: Wide Receiver Anthony Evans III

Evans kept giving Mississippi State a way forward when the running game offered little help. He set career highs with 12 catches and 166 yards, scored twice, and accounted for more than half of the Bulldogs’ 302 yards.

His 45-yard touchdown on fourth and 6 in the third quarter turned a possible empty possession into six points. His 12 catches also set a school record against Alabama, giving Mississippi State more evidence that its top receiver can deliver against strong opposition.

“He’s just been incredibly consistent,” coach Jeff Lebby said afterward. “When he had opportunities to make plays today, he did.”

Rising: Defensive Lineman Jaray Bledsoe

Sep 5, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive lineman Jaray Bledsoe (9) waits for the snap during the second quarter against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bledsoe created the short field Mississippi State needed while the game was still within reach. He forced running back Daniel Hill to fumble in the second quarter, and safety Kendel Dolby recovered at Alabama’s 11.

Quarterback Kamario Taylor found receiver Zion Rigins for a touchdown on the next snap, cutting the deficit to 21-14. Bledsoe finished with two tackles, but that forced fumble gave the offense a chance to score without having to drive the field.

Rising: Defensive Lineman Dealyn Evans

Evans finished with three tackles, a quarterback hurry and a credited 7-yard sack. That sack came on his fourth-quarter pressure that forced reserve quarterback Austin Mack into intentional grounding.

That late contribution came with Alabama already ahead 49-23, so it should be kept in perspective. Still, Evans also recorded a hurry against starting quarterback Keelon Russell before halftime. Those disruptions offered some encouragement for a defense that allowed 304 passing yards.

Falling: Wide Receiver Sanfrisco Magee

Magee’s three catches for 51 yards came with a costly missed opportunity. Long snapper Kyle Ruushing recovered a muffed punt at Alabama’s 43 in the second quarter, giving Mississippi State a promising starting point while trailing 21-7.

On the second play of that possession, Magee caught a pass but lost the ball on a forced fumble by safety Bray Hubbard. Alabama recovered at its own 16. A chance to cut into the lead disappeared before the Bulldogs could attempt a field goal.

Oct 3, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) runs against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Falling: Running Back Xavier Gayten

Gayten gained 10 yards on 10 carries, with a long of 5. That left Mississippi State without much relief on the ground as it tried to keep its offense moving.

The problem extended beyond one back. Mississippi State’s running backs combined for 44 yards on 24 carries. The team’s 18-yard total included sack losses, which should not be charged to Gayten’s performance. Even with that distinction, his one-yard average offered little support for an injured quarterback.

Falling: Quarterback Kamario Taylor

Taylor threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns, but his three turnovers helped put Mississippi State in a chase. He lost a fumble on the opening possession, then threw an interception that cornerback Dijon Lee Jr. returned for 30 yards for a touchdown. Alabama led 14-0 before State scored.

Taylor later threw a second interception and took five sacks while playing with limited mobility, which Lebby acknowledged afterward. His health adds necessary context, but protecting the ball remains a priority when Mississippi State returns from its bye.

“We’ve got to be better to start the game,” Evans said.

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