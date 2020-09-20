Mississippi State still just outside AP Top 25 in latest poll
Joel Coleman
In the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll, released on Sunday, Mississippi State remains on the outside of the rankings looking in with the season opener at LSU now only days away.
The Bulldogs received six points in the latest version of the poll. That total would be tied for No. 33 in the country if the poll stretched that far.
As it stands though, MSU remains on the outer fringes of the poll. The current Top 25 includes eight teams from the Southeastern Conference, including six inside the Top 10. Mississippi State will face off against five of those six Top-10 SEC teams this season, playing three of those five squads on the road. The first of those of course comes this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. when the Bulldogs travel to Baton Rouge to face off with No. 6 LSU. Here is the full poll:
AP Top 25 (Released September 20, 2020)
- Clemson
- Alabama
- Oklahoma
- Georgia
- Florida
- LSU
- Notre Dame
- Texas (tied with Auburn)
- Auburn (tied with Texas)
- Texas A&M
- North Carolina
- Miami
- UCF
- Cincinnati
- Oklahoma State
- Tennessee
- Memphis
- BYU
- Louisiana-Lafayette
- Virginia Tech
- Pittsburgh
- Army
- Kentucky
- Louisville
- Marshall
Others receiving votes (with point values shown):
Baylor 89, West Virginia 59, SMU 57, TCU 30, Virginia 30, Boston College 23, Arkansas State 20, Mississippi State 6, UAB 5, Texas Tech 5, Ole Miss 4, Appalachian State 3, UTSA 2, Troy 1, Coastal Carolina 1
