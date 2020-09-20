SI.com
Cowbell Corner
Mississippi State still just outside AP Top 25 in latest poll

Joel Coleman

In the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll, released on Sunday, Mississippi State remains on the outside of the rankings looking in with the season opener at LSU now only days away.

The Bulldogs received six points in the latest version of the poll. That total would be tied for No. 33 in the country if the poll stretched that far.

As it stands though, MSU remains on the outer fringes of the poll. The current Top 25 includes eight teams from the Southeastern Conference, including six inside the Top 10. Mississippi State will face off against five of those six Top-10 SEC teams this season, playing three of those five squads on the road. The first of those of course comes this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. when the Bulldogs travel to Baton Rouge to face off with No. 6 LSU. Here is the full poll:

AP Top 25 (Released September 20, 2020)

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Georgia
  5. Florida
  6. LSU
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Texas (tied with Auburn)
  9. Auburn (tied with Texas)
  10. Texas A&M
  11. North Carolina
  12. Miami
  13. UCF
  14. Cincinnati 
  15. Oklahoma State
  16. Tennessee
  17. Memphis
  18. BYU
  19. Louisiana-Lafayette
  20. Virginia Tech
  21. Pittsburgh
  22. Army
  23. Kentucky
  24. Louisville
  25. Marshall

Others receiving votes (with point values shown):

Baylor 89, West Virginia 59, SMU 57, TCU 30, Virginia 30, Boston College 23, Arkansas State 20, Mississippi State 6, UAB 5, Texas Tech 5, Ole Miss 4, Appalachian State 3, UTSA 2, Troy 1, Coastal Carolina 1

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Rusticus
Rusticus

The voters are pushing State up the ladder so when lsu beats that ass it will make lsu look better....wash rinse and repeat year after year...thx

