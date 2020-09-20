Mississippi State still just outside AP Top 25 in latest poll

In the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll, released on Sunday, Mississippi State remains on the outside of the rankings looking in with the season opener at LSU now only days away.

The Bulldogs received six points in the latest version of the poll. That total would be tied for No. 33 in the country if the poll stretched that far.

As it stands though, MSU remains on the outer fringes of the poll. The current Top 25 includes eight teams from the Southeastern Conference, including six inside the Top 10. Mississippi State will face off against five of those six Top-10 SEC teams this season, playing three of those five squads on the road. The first of those of course comes this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. when the Bulldogs travel to Baton Rouge to face off with No. 6 LSU. Here is the full poll:

AP Top 25 (Released September 20, 2020)

Clemson Alabama Oklahoma Georgia Florida LSU Notre Dame Texas (tied with Auburn) Auburn (tied with Texas) Texas A & M North Carolina Miami UCF Cincinnati Oklahoma State Tennessee Memphis BYU Louisiana-Lafayette Virginia Tech Pittsburgh Army Kentucky Louisville Marshall

Others receiving votes (with point values shown):

Baylor 89, West Virginia 59, SMU 57, TCU 30, Virginia 30, Boston College 23, Arkansas State 20, Mississippi State 6, UAB 5, Texas Tech 5, Ole Miss 4, Appalachian State 3, UTSA 2, Troy 1, Coastal Carolina 1

MORE FROM COWBELL CORNER:

What we know – and still don't know – about Mississippi State entering game week

Behind Enemy Sidelines: Five bold predictions for both Mississippi State and Ole Miss football

Mike Leach seems to be enjoying Coke's sponsorship of Mississippi State

Mississippi State football commit Jacobi Moore says he could be out for season

SI All-American candidate M.J. Daniels commits to Mississippi State

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.