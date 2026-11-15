Auburn's Seven Sacks Expose Major Mississippi State Offensive Line Problem in 41-9 Loss

Mississippi State's disappointing 2026 football season continued Saturday with a 41-9 loss to Auburn, but the final score only tells part of the story. The Bulldogs were completely overwhelmed in the trenches, surrendering seven sacks while struggling to protect their quarterbacks throughout the afternoon at Davis Wade Stadium.

What made the performance even more concerning was how quickly Auburn's defensive pressure changed the game. Mississippi State struggled to establish any offensive rhythm, lost four fumbles and watched its quarterback situation deteriorate as multiple players were forced into action.

For a Bulldogs team already dealing with the season-ending injury to starting quarterback Kamario Taylor, the inability to protect the pocket is becoming an increasingly serious problem.

Nov 14, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Auburn's Pass Rush Dominates Mississippi State's Offensive Line

The biggest storyline from Saturday's loss was Auburn's ability to consistently get into the Mississippi State backfield.

The Tigers recorded seven sacks, putting tremendous pressure on AJ Swann and the quarterbacks who followed him. Darrion Smith led the defensive effort with two sacks, while Jaray Bledsoe added another.

The pressure was evident from the opening quarter.

Swann was strip-sacked on a third-and-15 situation during Mississippi State's second offensive possession. Auburn recovered the fumble at the Bulldogs' 38-yard line and converted the turnover into a touchdown just three plays later.

The problems continued into the second quarter. Freshman linebacker Shadarius Toodle delivered another sack that forced a fumble, with Darrion Smith recovering near the goal line.

After Swann exited with a left foot injury, backup Parker Puckett entered the game. Unfortunately, he also experienced the same problems behind an offensive line that could not contain Auburn's defensive front.

The Tigers recorded another strip sack against Puckett, setting up an additional touchdown.

Four Lost Fumbles Turn Into 24 Auburn Points

Although the seven sacks were damaging, Mississippi State's ball security made the situation considerably worse.

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The Bulldogs lost four fumbles in the first half, and Auburn converted those turnovers into 24 points.

Swann accounted for two lost fumbles, while Puckett and running back Kolin Wilson each lost one.

Mississippi State also struggled to establish its rushing attack, finishing with just 46 rushing yards on 46 attempts. That averages out to only one yard per carry.

The inability to run effectively or protect the quarterback left the Bulldogs with very few opportunities to sustain drives.

Mississippi State finished with 262 total yards compared to Auburn's 371 and converted just three of its 16 third-down opportunities.

Nov 14, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback AJ Swann (17) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mississippi State Must Address Its Protection Problems

The loss to Auburn drops Mississippi State to 4-6 overall and 2-6 in SEC play, marking its sixth consecutive defeat.

With Tennessee Tech and Ole Miss remaining on the schedule, the Bulldogs need to find answers quickly.

The quarterback injuries certainly complicated Saturday's performance, but allowing seven sacks and losing four fumbles highlights problems that extend beyond one position.

Jeff Lebby and his coaching staff must find a way to improve the offensive line's protection and establish a more reliable rushing attack.

Mississippi State cannot afford another performance like this. Regardless of who takes the next snap under center, the Bulldogs need to give their quarterback enough time and protection to operate.

Saturday's loss exposed just how much work remains in Starkville.

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