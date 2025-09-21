Best social media reactions of Mississippi State's 38-10 win over Huskies
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State’s fourth win of the 2025 season had a lot of similarities to their first win against Southern Miss.
The game was close in the first half with the Bulldogs holding only a small lead at halftime. In the second half, the Bulldogs got back on track and won by multiple touchdowns.
Now, they’re 4-0 for the time since 2014 which is a big deal considering what happened in 2024.
“For us being Year 2, all that has gone on for us to be at this point right now and be able to go accomplish our second goal is a big deal,” Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said. “That is exactly what I got through telling the football team.
“Today was about going 1-0 and having the ability be undefeated in non-conference. It was our second goal from a team-goal standpoint. Now we’re gonna settle back in and get ready for next Saturday.”
Against Southern Miss, the Bulldogs led 13-10 at halftime before winning 34-17. Saturday against Northern Illinois, the Bulldogs led 14-10 before cruising to a 38-10 win.
And much like how Mississippi State fans reacted online to the Golden Eagles’ first half performance, there were fans at halftime yesterday ready to hit the panic button.
Here’s some of the best social media reactions we could find, starting with the reactions that are one step shy of a panicking.
Northern Illinois at Bulldogs best social media reactions
At halftime, plenty of people were remembering what happened the last time Mississippi State played a MAC school and, no, they weren't pleasant memories:
A lot of social media reactions speculated that Mississippi State got caught looking ahead to next week’s SEC opener against Tennessee.
Most of the fans understand just how close Mississippi State was to falling to Northern Illinois, and this meme sums it up perfectly.
Some social media posts were complimentary towards the Huskies.
And, of course, here are some celebratory reactions and ones looking ahead to next week's huge game against Tennessee: