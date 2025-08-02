Booth’s return adds experience, depth to Mississippi State backfield
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State running back Davon Booth said he never considered leaving Starkville, even as professional opportunities and the transfer portal beckoned after the 2024 season. Booth, who led the Bulldogs in rushing last year, returns for a final season after an NCAA eligibility ruling granted him one more year.
The Las Vegas native transferred to Mississippi State from Utah State ahead of the 2024 season. Booth adjusted slowly after arriving late, missing spring practice and needing time to learn the offense.
“Earlier in the season, my confidence wasn’t high,” Booth said. “It was my first time in the SEC and I feel like I wasn’t worthy of being here. As it picked up, I felt like this was my spot.”
Booth finished the season with 759 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He added 164 receiving yards and four touchdown catches, starting 10 of 12 games for Mississippi State.
Booth recorded back-to-back 100-yard rushing performances to close the year, helping him earn third-team All-SEC honors.
After the season, Booth’s future was uncertain. Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia’s successful petition for an extra year of eligibility based on his junior college experience opened the door for Booth and others to do the same.
“All of that kind of happened really fast because it was happening somewhere else in college football,” Mississippi State running backs coach Anthony Tucker said. “I had no idea whether that was going to be possible or not. Then when it was a reality, it was an easy decision for him, and it was a really easy decision for us.”
Booth said he focused on improving his conditioning and strength throughout the offseason.
“Since January, I’ve been working out and eating well,” he said. “I’ve gotten bigger, faster and stronger and going into the season I feel like it’s going to be good for me.
“I feel way more in shape. I’m still not used to the humidity here, but I’m more in shape.”
Mississippi State is undergoing a transition under new head coach Jeff Lebby, who was hired following the 2024 season after serving as offensive coordinator at Oklahoma.
“We’re not trying to create a new culture,” Lebby said at SEC Media Days earlier this summer. “We’re going to be exactly true to who we are supposed to be, what we’re creating.”
Booth returns as the leader of a crowded running back room that includes transfer Fluff Bothwell from South Alabama, Johnnie Daniels, Xavier Gayten, and freshmen Kolin Wilson and Geron Johnson.
Bothwell rushed for 832 yards and 13 touchdowns as a freshman and brings a physical style to the group.
Wilson and Johnson, both three-star recruits, add depth and competition. Wilson prepped at Gulf Shores High School in Alabama, while Johnson hails from Memphis, Tennessee.
Daniels and Gayten provide experience, while the freshmen hope to earn playing time during camp.
Booth said he is focused on improving his short-yardage performance after missing opportunities last season.
“I’ve got to get better in my short yardage because I had some trouble last season,” Booth said. “Getting low, staying low and diving for the extra two yards. That’s what I’ve been really working on this offseason,” Booth said.
Lebby said Booth’s versatility makes him an every-down option.
“Booth has all the capabilities to run on every down for the Bulldogs,” Lebby said. He's hoping the competition in the backfield will benefit the team.
Mississippi State’s offense will feature new faces and schemes in 2025. The Bulldogs are coming off a year marked by injuries and coaching turnover. Booth’s return brings stability and leadership to a young roster aiming to improve within the SEC.
Booth’s career reflects the changing landscape of college football, with eligibility rules and the transfer portal providing new opportunities for players. For Mississippi State, his presence adds experience to a backfield filled with promise.
As the Bulldogs prepare for the season, Booth’s focus remains on the details.
“I just try to do whatever I can to help the team in. Whatever they need me to do, I’ll do it,” Booth said. “It’s about getting better every day.”
Mississippi State opens the 2025 season looking to climb the SEC standings. Booth’s return gives the Bulldogs a proven back and a leader determined to make the most of his final year.