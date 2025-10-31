Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi running back cleared for action in Arkansas

Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Fluff Bothwell (24) runs with the ball against the Alcorn State Braves during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Mississippi State is getting back a key offensive player for Saturday’s game against Arkansas.

Running back Fluff Bothwell was not included in Thursday night’s updated Student-Athlete Availability Report, meaning he’ll be available to play this weekend.

Bothwell, who is second on the team with 465 rushing yards, 5.5 yards per carry and six touchdowns, suffered an injury in the fourth quarter against Texas A&M and missed the last two games recovering.

Last week, Bothwell dressed out and went through pregame warmups before the decision was made not to play him.

“He wasn't ready, and I wish he was,” Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said earlier this week. “You could tell he felt good, but he didn’t feel great. He just was not quite ready to be able to go do it.”

He’ll be ready this week. Here’s the latest availability report for Saturday:

Student-Athlete Availability Report

Mississippi State

Out

DL Will Whitson
OL Brennan Smith
OL Blake Steen
CB Jett Jefferson
WR Jaron Glover

Doubtful

OL Albert Reese IV

Arkansas

Out

DB Quentavius Scandrett
WR Monte Harrison
WR Jalen Brown
RB AJ Green
TE Andreas Paaske
DL David Oke

Questionable

OL Caden Kitler
OL E’Marion Harris

Yesterday’s Results

  • Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at Georgia Tech Hidden Dual

Today’s Schedule

  • Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at Georgia Tech Hidden Dual
  • Women’s Tennis: Mississippi State at Roberta Alison Fall Classic
  • Volleyball: Mississippi State at LSU, 7 p.m., SECN+
  • Cross Country: SEC Championships, 9 a.m., SEC Network

Did You Notice?

  • Mississippi State men’s basketball’s Josh Hubbard was named to the preseason All-SEC First Team by the conference’s coaches on Thursday. Hubbard became the first State player to pile up at least 600 points and 100 assists during the same season. He was one of 10 major conferences players (ACC, BIG EAST, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC) to accomplish the feat in 2024-25.
  • Mississippi State soccer’s Ally Perry has been named the SEC Midfielder of the Year, giving the Bulldogs back-to-back winners of the award after Macey Hodge won the award last season. Perry was also named to the All-SEC first-team. Additionally, Zoe Main and Hannah Jibril were named to the All-SEC third team and Adia Symmonds was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

