Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State, Tennessee issues first availability report
With the start of SEC play also marks the start of Mississippi State releasing Student-Athlete Availability Reports.
The first one was released Wednesday night and didn’t include any surprises.
Linebacker Derion Gullette was listed as questionable. He missed last week’s game with an injury, so his inclusion wasn’t shocking.
Also included in the report are defensive lineman Will Whitson and offensive lineman Blake Steen. They’re listed as out, but we already know both of them will miss the rest of the season.
No. 15 Tennessee has significantly more names listed on its half of the availability report.
Five players are listed as out. They are: defensive backs Rickey Gibson III and Jermod McCoy, defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs, wide receiver Radarious Jackson and running back Hunter Barnes.
Two players were listed as questionable, including running back Daune Morris and offensive lineman David Sanders Jr.
One player, defensive lineman Jaxson Moi, was listed as probable.
Mississippi State and Tennessee will release updated availability reports on Thursday and Friday, before issuing a gameday availability report on Saturday.
As a friendly reminder here are the status designations and what they mean:
- Out (i.e., will not play/0% chance to play);
- Doubtful (i.e., unlikely to play/25% chance to play);
- Questionable (i.e., uncertain to play/50% chance to play); or
- Probable (i.e., probable to play/75% chance to play).
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State women’s golfer Samantha Whateley was named the SEC Golfer of the Week after a capturing the Mason Rudolph Championship last weekend with a 9-under, 204 performance. It was her first collegiate victory and first time she posted three rounds in the 60s. Whateley and the Bulldogs will continue the fall season on Monday at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational.
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
“It's a little like breakfast; you eat ham and eggs. As coaches and players, we're like the ham. You see, the chicken's involved but the pig's committed. We're like the pig, they're (officials) like the chicken. They're involved, but everything we have rides on this.”- Mike Leach