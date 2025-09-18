Bulldog Roundup: NCAA announces major change to transfer portal
The NCAA announced yesterday it will eliminate the spring transfer portal window, leaving just one window of opportunity for players to enter the transfer portal.
One important note is the Division I Administrative Committee did not approve the establishment of a 10-day window from Jan. 2-11. One story on the announcement, cited feedback from players as the reason why the 10-day window was also not approved.
The committee will discuss that change when it meets next month.
This is one of the biggest changes to college football and will have major benefits and consequences.
Coaches and recruiters must be ecstatic about the change and most of them are probably in favor of a 10-day window.
But it also means if a team discovers it needs to get bigger on the offensive line after spring practices, it’s options will be very limited.
Under this system, Mississippi State wouldn’t have been able to bring in offensive linemen Blake Steen, Zack Owens, Jaekwon Bouldin, Brennan Smith, Trevor Mayberry and Jayven James, and tight ends Max Reese and Sam West.
The initial proposal would require college football players to wait until Jan. 2 -- the day after the completion of the College Football Playoff quarterfinals -- to enter their names in the NCAA transfer portal database and be contacted by prospective schools. Graduate transfers were previously allowed to enter the portal early but now must also wait until the January window.
Players would have 10 days to enter the portal but are under no deadline to make a commitment to their next school once they enter.
That could lead to players deciding to enter the transfer portal and stay there, just to allow themselves the opportunity to transfer, should they choose to do change schools.
According to ESPN, more than 1,100 FBS scholarship players entered the transfer portal last April.
