Random midweek thoughts about Mississippi State's football teams
It’s the middle of the week and most of us have fully turned our attention towards the upcoming weekend. Some of us might have even done that around 9 p.m. Saturday night.
Mississippi State’s attention is squarely on its upcoming opponent, Northern Illinois.
The Huskies are becoming one of those small schools that is famous for upsetting Power 4 teams. They did it to Notre Dame last year and, 22 years ago this Saturday, they beat then-No. 21 Alabama.
“History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes.”- Mark Twain
In this case, the Bulldogs should hope this isn’t the rhyme:
The Crimson Tide? Sunk.
The Fighting Irish? Kerplunk.
The ‘Dawgs got punked.
No, that’s not a prediction. Just a fun little haiku. My official prediction will come out Friday.
ICYMI: Why a Northern Illinois upset against Mississippi State isn't likely
ICYMI: Why Mississippi State should be on upset alert against Northern Illinois
For now, here are five random thoughts about the Mississippi State football team, plus a bonus about the other football team:
Random Thought #1
Did Mississippi State run the exact same play at the start of the Alcorn State game?
The Bulldogs ran a pass play with Brenen Thompson that went incomplete. The next play was Jordan Mosley’s 75-yard touchdown, but it looks to my untrained eye that everyone ran the same routes.
If so, I love it. They knew they had a touchdown play and were going to run it until it scored, unless it was entirely different play. Either way, it worked out.
Random Thought #2
I’m seriously tempted to pick Northern Illinois to upset the Bulldogs because I keep having flashbacks to how easily Arizona State ran the ball in the second half.
It was how the Sun Devils got back into the game. But then I think, can the Huskies cover someone with Thompson’s speed? But if the Huskies run the ball, that would keep the Bulldogs off the field.
But, then again, Alcorn State had possession for more than 40 minutes last week and lost 63-0. That’s, basically, my thought process.
Random Thought #3
I’m planning to do a deep dive of this tomorrow, but based on Kelley Ford’s college football resume rankings, the Bulldogs require the fewest amount of wins to be in consideration for an at-large playoff bid.
The problem is the number is five and identifying what five games those wins might come will be the focus of a story tomorrow.
Random Thought #4
Northern Illinois coach Thomas Hammock is coming into the cowbell-induced sensory deprivation chamber known as David Wade Stadium with the right attitude. Nothing can prepare you for it, except for experiencing it first-hand.
Random Thought #5
Speaking of the cowbells…Arch Manning comes to Starkville for a potential night game on October 25. That’s going to be insane, especially if he keeps struggling.
I need to make a note to remember to bring extra-strength headache medicine for that one.
Bonus: Random thought about the other football team
Don’t be surprised if Mississippi State goes 10-0 in SEC play again. The Bulldogs, ranked 12th in the nation, have a somewhat favorable schedule. They only have three games against ranked opponents and only one is a road game (at No. 10 Arkansas). Is this an official prediction? No. Too much craziness can happen. But don’t be surprised if it does happen.