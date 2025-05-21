Bulldogs become latest SEC team to offer impressive 5-star wing
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State is the latest program to offer 5-star small forward Abdou Toure out of Connecticut.
The 6-foot-6, 185 pound forward is one of the nation's top athletes out of Notre Dame High School in West Haven. He is the first major prospect from the Green Knights' program since it produced former LSU guard Tremont Waters in 2017 who went on to be selected by Boston during the 2019 NBA Draft.
Toure is an explosive athlete capable of impacting a game at all three levels, including his athleticsm which leads to rim rocking dunks. He helped Notre Dame to its second consecutive state championship at 25-2 overall while being named the state of Connecticut's Player of the Year.
He averaged over 25 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals per game. Toure made 61% of his attempts from the field, 34% percent from three point range and 74% from the free throw line.
After the completion of his junior year, Toure became Notre Dame High School's all-time leading scorer in program history with over 1,400 points scored along with a 51-2 record over the past two seasons. His high basketball IQ makes him such a highly sought two-way prospect as he not only can impact a game as scorer but also disrupt passing lanes, block shots and attack the boards on both ends.
Going into summer circuit season, Toure is ranked as the No. 24 overall prospect nationally, No. 11 among small forwards and the No. 1 player in Connecticut, according to 247sports composite rankings.
He currently has 15 reported scholarship offers with Mississippi State, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona State, Yale, Florida State, Louisville, Oregon, Penn State, Providence, Stanford, Syracuse, Texas A&M, UConn, Syracuse among others.
Mississippi State coaches have made their way around the northeastern region of the country in recent days as Massachusetts native and top 100 prospect Amir Jenkins earned an offer Monday.
The Bulldogs currently have one commitment for the 2026 class in 4-star center Ladarius Givin. Coach Chris Jans' one-man recruiting class is ranked No. 6 nationally.