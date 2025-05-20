Bulldogs latest to offer 4-star point guard, two-way specialist
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State is the latest school to extend a scholarship offer to 2026 4-star point guard Amir Jenkins.
The 6-foot-2, 180 pound prospect goes into the summer as a top 100 player nationally at No. 95 overall, No. 11 among point guards and the No. 3 player from Massachusetts, according to 247sports composite rankings.
During his junior season, he averaged 22 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds per game for Worchester Academy. He opened up about his recent offer from the Bulldogs and his plans for the summer.
"[Mississippi State's] recent offer means a lot," Jenkins said. "its a great opportunity and my first SEC offer. Definitely love the program, they've been doing good things."
He has a total of nine reported offers, mostly from Big East and northeastern schools such as Boston College, Providence, Albany, Bryant and George Washington. His surge during travel ball this spring has helped his recruitment a coast to coast feel as San Diego and Saint Louis have become involved recently.
Jenkins first gained attention from college scouts and coaches while playing for Worcester, where he led his team to back-to-back Massachusetts Division 1 state championships. His ability to control the tempo, make clutch plays, and elevate his teammates set him apart.
"I defend the ball very well," Jenkins said. "I think I'm a floor general who can get to my spots and score the ball at 3 levels."
He plans on making several visits this summer, notably Iowa State. Boston College, Virginia Tech, Providence and Saint Louis are teams considered major players in his recruitment at this juncture.
Mississippi State currently has one commitment for the 2026 class in 4-star center Ladarius Givin. His lone pledge currently has the Bulldogs recruiting class ranked No. 6 nationally.