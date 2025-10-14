Bulldogs in the NFL: How Mississippi State's alumni fared in Week 6
It was another busy week for former Mississippi State players across the NFL, with standout performances on both sides of the ball.
From Dak Prescott’s three-touchdown day to Jeffery Simmons’ dominant showing in the trenches, here’s a look at how the Bulldogs in the pros fared in Week 6.
Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week: Cooke had eight punts for 393 yards (49.1 avg.), one punt landed inside the 20-yard line and the longest was 61 yards in a 20-12 loss to the Seahawks.
Season: 17 punts, 841 yards, 49.5 avg., long 60
Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: Cross started at left tackle in a 20-12 win against the Jaguars.
Season: 6 GS
Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers
Last Week: Crumedy was inactive for the Panthers' 30-27 win over the Cowboys.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP
Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: Forbes had one tackle in the Rams' 17-3 win against the Ravens.
Season: 14 tackles (6 solo, 6 assists), 1 INT, 1 PD
Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins
Last Week: Gay played 10 snaps on special teams in the Dolphins’ 29-27 loss to the Chargers.
Season: 5 GP, 3 tackles, 1 TFL
J.T. Gray, S, Baltimore Ravens
Last Week: Gray was on the injured practice squad for a 17-3 loss to the Rams.
Season: N/A
Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers
Last Week: Jenkins started and played every offensive snap in the Packers’ 27-18 win against the Bengals.
Season: 5 GS
Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week: Jones started and had one tackle and one quarterback hit in the Chiefs' 30-17 win against the Lions.
Season: 8 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Last Week: Prescott started and completed 25 of 34 passes for 261 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in a 30-27 loss to the Panthers.
Season: 164 of 229, 1,617 yards, 13 TD, 3 INT; 14 runs, 49 yards, 1 TD
Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders
Last Week: Richardson played eight snaps on special teams in a 20-10 win against the Titans.
Season: 1 tackle
Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans
Last Week: Simmons started and recorded six tackles, four solo, one sack, two TFLs and two quarterback hits in the Titans' 20-10 loss to the Raiders.
Season: 23 tackles (17 solo, 6 assist), 3 TFL, 4.5 sack, 4 QBH, 1 FF
Darius Slay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Last Week: Slay had four tackles and a pass deflection in a 23-9 win against the Browns.
Season: 12 solo tackles, 1 PD
Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders
Last Week: Smith recorded two tackles in a 25-24 loss to the Bears.
Season: 2 GP, 3 tackles
Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears
Last Week: Sweat registered three tackles, two solo, and a pass deflection in the Bears’ 25-24 win against the Commanders.
Season: 14 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack, 2 PD, 3 QBH
Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions
Last Week: Wheat recorded a tackle in the Lions’ 30-17 loss to the Chiefs.
Season: 2 tackles
Injured/Inactive Bulldogs
Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans
Last Week: On the physically unable to perform list.
Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)
Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (bicep)