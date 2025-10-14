Cowbell Corner

Bulldogs in the NFL: How Mississippi State's alumni fared in Week 6

Former Mississippi State players went 7-7 in their NFL games Sunday and Monday.

Taylor Hodges

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) communicates during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) communicates during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
It was another busy week for former Mississippi State players across the NFL, with standout performances on both sides of the ball.

From Dak Prescott’s three-touchdown day to Jeffery Simmons’ dominant showing in the trenches, here’s a look at how the Bulldogs in the pros fared in Week 6.

Jacksonville Jaguars punter Logan Cooke (9) punts during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium.
Jacksonville Jaguars punter Logan Cooke (9) punts during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium. / Travis Register-Imagn Images

Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week: Cooke had eight punts for 393 yards (49.1 avg.), one punt landed inside the 20-yard line and the longest was 61 yards in a 20-12 loss to the Seahawks.
Season: 17 punts, 841 yards, 49.5 avg., long 60

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) is pushed across the goal line by tackle Charles Cross (67).
Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) is pushed across the goal line by tackle Charles Cross (67) to score a touchdown against Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) in the second quarter at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Cross started at left tackle in a 20-12 win against the Jaguars.
Season: 6 GS

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy (96) walks to the field for Panthers Training Camp.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy (96) walks to the field for Panthers Training Camp. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Crumedy was inactive for the Panthers' 30-27 win over the Cowboys.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (25) meet on the field.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (25) meet on the field after the game at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: Forbes had one tackle in the Rams' 17-3 win against the Ravens.
Season: 14 tackles (6 solo, 6 assists), 1 INT, 1 PD

Miami Dolphins linebacker Willie Gay (40) reacts while stretching during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Willie Gay (40) reacts while stretching during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins

Last Week: Gay played 10 snaps on special teams in the Dolphins’ 29-27 loss to the Chargers.
Season: 5 GP, 3 tackles, 1 TFL

J.T. Gray, S, Baltimore Ravens

Last Week: Gray was on the injured practice squad for a 17-3 loss to the Rams.
Season: N/A

Green Bay Packers center/guard Elgton Jenkins (74) and wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) shake hands after the game.
Green Bay Packers center/guard Elgton Jenkins (74) and wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) shake hands after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lambeau Field. / Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers

Last Week: Jenkins started and played every offensive snap in the Packers’ 27-18 win against the Bengals.
Season: 5 GS

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) reacts during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) reacts during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: Jones started and had one tackle and one quarterback hit in the Chiefs' 30-17 win against the Lions.
Season: 8 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) prepares to throw the ball against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) prepares to throw the ball against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Prescott started and completed 25 of 34 passes for 261 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in a 30-27 loss to the Panthers.
Season: 164 of 229, 1,617 yards, 13 TD, 3 INT; 14 runs, 49 yards, 1 TD

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton (15) catches a pass while covered by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton (15) catches a pass while covered by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) during the first half at Lumen Field. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: Richardson played eight snaps on special teams in a 20-10 win against the Titans.
Season: 1 tackle

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) takes the field against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half.
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) takes the field against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at Nissan Stadium. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans

Last Week: Simmons started and recorded six tackles, four solo, one sack, two TFLs and two quarterback hits in the Titans' 20-10 loss to the Raiders.
Season: 23 tackles (17 solo, 6 assist), 3 TFL, 4.5 sack, 4 QBH, 1 FF

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Darius Slay (23) reacts after a fumble recovery during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium.
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Darius Slay (23) reacts after a fumble recovery during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Darius Slay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: Slay had four tackles and a pass deflection in a 23-9 win against the Browns.
Season: 12 solo tackles, 1 PD

Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders

Last Week: Smith recorded two tackles in a 25-24 loss to the Bears.
Season: 2 GP, 3 tackles

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7), offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71), Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98).
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7), offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71), Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) and safety Jaquan Brisker (9) scramble for a loose ball after a sack in the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears

Last Week: Sweat registered three tackles, two solo, and a pass deflection in the Bears’ 25-24 win against the Commanders.
Season: 14 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack, 2 PD, 3 QBH

Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions

Last Week: Wheat recorded a tackle in the Lions’ 30-17 loss to the Chiefs.
Season: 2 tackles

Injured/Inactive Bulldogs

Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans

Last Week: On the physically unable to perform list.

Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns

Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns

Season: Out for the season (bicep)

