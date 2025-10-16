Cowbell Corner

Bulldogs in the NFL: When former Mississippi State players suit up in Week 7

Mississippi State fans will get a chance to see some of their favorite former Bulldogs on each day of NFL games.

Taylor Hodges

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Darius Slay (23) reacts after a fumble recovery during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Last week was a good week for two former Mississippi State defensive linemen.

Montez Sweat made his presence felt on Monday Night Football this week, filling the stat sheet with three tackles, a pass breakup, and a forced fumble in Chicago’s 25–24 win over Washington. His dominant outing earned him the highest defensive grade in the NFL for Week 6 from Pro Football Focus (PFF), coming in at an impressive 91.4.

Through six weeks, Sweat owns the Bears’ second-highest overall defensive grade (78.5) and ranks third in pressure grade on the team.

Another Bulldog-turned–first-round pick, Emmanuel Forbes, also made an impact by forcing a fumble in the Rams’ road victory.

Jeffery Simmons continued his strong season in Tennessee with another disruptive performance. The veteran defensive lineman recorded two tackles for loss, one sack, two quarterback hurries, and tied for third on the team with six total tackles. He now sits at 4.5 sacks this season and 36 for his career.

According to PFF, Simmons leads all NFL interior defenders with a 91.3 pressure grade and owns the top overall defensive grade on the Titans at 85.3.

Here's the schedule of NFL games featuring former Mississippi State players for this weekend's slate of games.

Thursday

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime

Darius Slay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: Slay had four tackles and a pass deflection in a 23-9 win against the Browns.
Season: 12 solo tackles, 1 PD

Sunday

Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (London), 8:30 a.m., NFL Network

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: Forbes had one tackle in the Rams' 17-3 win against the Ravens.
Season: 14 tackles (6 solo, 6 assists), 1 INT, 1 PD

Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week: Cooke had eight punts for 393 yards (49.1 avg.), one punt landed inside the 20-yard line and the longest was 61 yards in a 20-12 loss to the Seahawks.
Season: 17 punts, 841 yards, 49.5 avg., long 60

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears, Noon, FOX

Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears

Last Week: Sweat registered three tackles, two solo, and a pass deflection in the Bears’ 25-24 win against the Commanders.
Season: 14 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack, 2 PD, 3 QBH

Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns, Noon, CBS

Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins

Last Week: Gay played 10 snaps on special teams in the Dolphins’ 29-27 loss to the Chargers.
Season: 5 GP, 3 tackles, 1 TFL

Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns

Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns

Season: Out for the season (bicep)

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, Noon, CBS

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans

Last Week: Simmons started and recorded six tackles, four solo, one sack, two TFLs and two quarterback hits in the Titans' 20-10 loss to the Raiders.
Season: 23 tackles (17 solo, 6 assist), 3 TFL, 4.5 sack, 4 QBH, 1 FF

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, Noon, CBS

Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: Richardson played eight snaps on special teams in a 20-10 win against the Titans.
Season: 1 tackle

Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: Jones started and had one tackle and one quarterback hit in the Chiefs' 30-17 win against the Lions.
Season: 8 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD

Carolina Panthers at New York Jets, Noon, FOX

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Crumedy was inactive for the Panthers' 30-27 win over the Cowboys.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys, 3:25 p.m., FOX

Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders

Last Week: Smith recorded two tackles in a 25-24 loss to the Bears.
Season: 2 GP, 3 tackles

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Prescott started and completed 25 of 34 passes for 261 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in a 30-27 loss to the Panthers.
Season: 164 of 229, 1,617 yards, 13 TD, 3 INT; 14 runs, 49 yards, 1 TD

Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals, 3:25 p.m., FOX

Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers

Last Week: Jenkins started and played every offensive snap in the Packers’ 27-18 win against the Bengals.
Season: 5 GS

Monday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions, 6 p.m., ABC

Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions

Last Week: Wheat recorded a tackle in the Lions’ 30-17 loss to the Chiefs.
Season: 2 tackles

Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks, 9 p.m., ESPN

Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans

Last Week: On the physically unable to perform list.

Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Cross started at left tackle in a 20-12 win against the Jaguars.
Season: 6 GS

Bulldogs on Bye Weeks

J.T. Gray, S, Baltimore Ravens

Last Week: Gray was on the injured practice squad for a 17-3 loss to the Rams.
Season: N/A

Published
