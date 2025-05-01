Bulldogs need more defensive backs, Big Ten transfer fits need
STARKVILLE, Miss. — It would be a wise choice for Mississippi State to continue restructuring the secondary after its abysmal performance in 2024.
The defensive backfield still needs some help as second-year coach Jeff Lebby mentioned following Mississippi State's Maroon and White Spring Game last month.
“Offensive line will be a big piece [of focus this offseason], Lebby said. “Adding a tight end. And look at a defensive back, whether corner or safety. Best available at that position. That's our focus.”
One of the best available players in the transfer portal at this juncture is former Ole Miss, Purdue safety Markevious Brown.
He started started in 15 of his 16 career games with the Boilermakers on a unit that finished No. 97 nationally in pass defense, surrendering over 241 yards per game in 2023.
The 6-foot, 170 pound defender had his most productive season at the collegiate level with Purdue as he recorded 45 tackles, three tackles for loss, six pass breakups and two forced fumbles.
Brown signed with Ole Miss out of high school as a member of the Rebels' 2021 signing class. He was rated a 4-star prospect, according to 247sports composite rankings, while also being touted as the No. 364 prospect nationally, No. 29 among defensive backs and No. 56 athlete in Florida.
Mississippi State must continue adding quality depth at corner although the defense collectively stood out in comparison to the offense this spring.
“Our guys' energy was good,” Lebby said. “I thought at times defensively we really flew around. I thought there was physicality. I thought both lines of scrimmage on the defensive side of the ball did a good job.”
DeAgo Brumfield was hurt most of last season after transferring in from Memphis but returned for a four game stretch where he recorded 14 tackles and one interception.
The Bulldogs added help during the winter portal period as Dwight Lewis transfers up from NAIA and Jahron Manning who comes in after an impressive season at Old Dominion where posted 85 tackles and three interceptions.
Mississippi State was the worst defense among any SEC team last year giving up 456 total yards per game along with a run defense that finished No. 130 nationally at 217 yards per game.
Hybrid safety Isaac Smith also lines up at safety after leading the SEC with 127 tackles as a sophomore last season. He will play a vital role once again in Coleman Hutzler’s scheme at the STAR position as the defense will run through Smith once again.
“A lot of people always ask me, ‘Are you playing linebacker now?’ I’m like, ‘It’s the same as last year, and I love it,’” Smith said. “Playing it last year and getting a lot more reps in it this year, it’s going to be a fun season for me, just because I know everything and I’m going to be able to fly around and just play free.”