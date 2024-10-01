Can Mississippi State’s Defense Build on Their Solid Showing Against Texas?
The Mississippi State defense has been a central talking point this season when discussing the Bulldogs' slow start. Rightfully so, the unit has not been impressive, even against inferior opponents.
First-year defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler brings a lot of energy to this team, and his sideline behavior reflects that. The talk of preseason camp was the Mississippi State defense would make a lot of big plays and force turnovers.
However, Hutzler's group did not deliver on that the first month of the season, which led to opposing offenses putting up gaudy numbers. The game against Florida seemed like the final blow for this group, as it allowed 45 points and 503 total yards.
However, credit Hutzler because his defense came into Austin ready to play and played incredibly hard for all four quarters. Mississippi State made big plays by forcing a couple of turnovers and getting key stops on third and fourth downs.
Still, the Mississippi State defense had holes, as Texas still scored 35 points and racked up 522 yards. Regardless, Texas is one of, if not the best, teams in the country, so getting points and yards is a given.
However, it speaks loudly of Hutzler and Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby that the guys still played hard and had good energy despite the slow start. Many teams would have just called it a season after the tough start, but not Mississippi State, which is an incredible sign for the future of this program.
Read More Mississippi State Bulldogs on SI:
Texas Avoids Upset to Mississippi State: What Went Right For Bulldogs?
Michael Van Buren Stands Out Despite Mississippi State's Loss to Texas
Mississippi State's Upset Bid vs Texas: 5 Stats that Tell the Story