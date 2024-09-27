Former Bulldog Dak Prescott Leads Dallas Cowboys to Win Over New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott led his team to a 20-15 victory Thursday night against NFC East rival New York Giants.
The former Mississippi State quarterback completed 22 of his 27 pass attempts for 221 yards and two touchdowns and no interceptions. Also, his offensive line stood tall against the Giants, allowing just one sack in Thursday night’s game.
Taylor’s Take
The most important thing for an NFL quarterback to do is to win games. By that measure, Prescott was successful. And by most other measures, too.
Prescott had just five incompletions against the Giants (New York’s Daniel Jones who had 11) and, most importantly for any quarterback, no interceptions. He also averaged more than eight yards per completion.
But is that performance worthy of the highest-paid NFL quarterback earning $60 million a year?
Yes.
OK, maybe it wasn’t $60 million-worthy, but that number is for what Prescott does in the postseason (well, maybe it has little bit to do with the regular season too). He did what was needed to beat the Giants and, at this point in the season, that's the most important thing.
Every team wants a Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson at quarterback – the type of quarterback to takeover and win a game single-handedly. But those types of quarterbacks are rare and, truthfully, the Cowboys may actually have a quarterback like that already.
The only thing keeping Prescott from being included in the conversation for best NFL quarterbacks is what he’s done in the postseason (excluding things like his coach calls for out-of-this-world trick plays with less than 10 seconds to go in a playoff game and putting Ezekiel Elliot at center).
So, Prescott hasn’t had his Mahomes-esque moment. It could still come, though, and when it comes, that $60 million price tag will be worth every penny.