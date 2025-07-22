Craver’s speed gives Texas A&M hope, forces Mississippi State reload
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Texas A&M coach Mike Elko said the Aggies “desperately” need the speed and playmaking ability of transfer wide receiver Mario Craver as the team rebuilds its offense for the 2025 season.
It's the world of college football these days where one move can force a change at two teams. We won't know which one was the best path for awhile, though.
Right now it's all positive for both teams.
Craver, who transferred from Mississippi State, is expected to bring a vertical threat to a Texas A&M offense that struggled to produce explosive plays last season. Elko said Craver’s speed stood out even when the Aggies faced the Bulldogs.
“With Mario, it was a kid who had exceptional speed. We saw it firsthand when we played Mississippi State,” Elko said, according to Harrison Reno on Texas A&M Aggies on SI. “We need him to create separation, to make safeties nervous. That vertical threat changes everything.”
The Bulldogs lost Craver and other contributors and have rebuilt its wide receiver room for 2025.
The Bulldogs have added several transfers, including Daylen Thompson from Oklahoma, Markus Allen from Eastern Michigan and Jaron Glover from Michigan State, as well as incoming freshmen Ayden Williams and Ricky Johnson.
Mississippi State wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis said the changes were necessary.
“Losing Mario forced us to look in the mirror. We needed more guys who could win one-on-one, who could take a five-yard slant and turn it into a 50-yard touchdown,” Bumphis said.
Ten new receivers have joined Mississippi State since December, according to the Clarion Ledger. The Bulldogs are hoping this new group can replace Craver’s big-play potential and improve on last season’s production.
Kevin Coleman, a transfer receiver for Mississippi State, said the team is focused on moving forward.
“We’re not trying to replace Mario. We’re trying to be better than we were,” Coleman said.
Craver, a Birmingham, Alabama, native and Clay-Chalkville High School product, recorded 21 catches and averaged 21.6 yards per reception as a freshman at Mississippi State.
He was a four-star recruit out of high school, where he posted more than 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns his senior year.
Elko said Craver has already challenged Texas A&M’s defensive backs in practice
“If you ask our corners, he is the toughest one they covered last year,” Elko told Aggies Wire's told Cameron Ohnysty.
Mississippi State and Texas A&M are testing different strategies to rebuild their passing attacks. The Aggies are leaning on a key transfer and the Bulldogs are relying on a group overhaul.
It will take a few games to figure out which approach works out best.