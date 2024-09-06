Dak Prescott Faces More Criticism Than His Peers Despite Similar Challenges
The criticism surrounding Dak Prescott throughout his entire career has been enormous. The former Mississippi State standout quarterback is entering his ninth season with the Dallas Cowboys, and now more than ever, the microscope is on him.
The Haughton, LA native is entering into a contract year, and speculation is high as many wonder if this is his final season in Dallas. The biggest knock on the 31-year-old quarterback is his inability to win playoff games, as he holds a 2-5 record.
However, the criticism is not distributed evenly; two-time MVP Lamar Jackson has a 2-4 record in the playoffs, and the media beloved Matthew Stafford as a Detroit Lion with no playoff success.
Stafford and Jackson are held accountable for their shortcomings in the postseason, but nobody questions their ability or whether they are worth the money; Prescott faces that.
Many pundits believe Prescott is not worth the money because he holds his team back in the postseason. Sure, the Dallas Cowboys have a talented roster, but the organization has not made the NFC championship since 1995.
This is a results-oriented business, and it is brutal.
Is Prescott at fault? Sort of, but Dak Prescott doesn't play defense.
The question is, why is Jackson a media darling while Prescott is routinely bashed? Prescott has no controversy surrounding himself, but he plays for the king of controversy, Jerry Jones.
And the Baltimore Ravens don't have the villain tag the Dallas Cowboys have, and tend to relish.
And it's about Jones.
The Cowboys owner and general manager has bizarre antics and is always looking to make the headlines. Whether it's good or bad, he does not care.
It is part of the job, but Prescott is the face of the organization, so he will naturally receive all the criticism that comes his way.
If Prescott had the same career in Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Detroit, Jacksonville, etc., he would be revered by the media, but he plays for the Cowboys and Jones, which makes every shortcoming he has magnified by a thousand.
But if he can be the one to finally lead Dallas back and into a big playoff run, this will flip very, very quickly.
