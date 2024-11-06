Early Weather Report: Mississippi State at No. 7 Tennessee
Night games at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. have provided some of the best game environments in college football and the weather forecast Saturday night won’t dampen it.
Mississippi State (2-7, 0-5 SEC) will face No. 8 Tennessee (7-1, 4-1 SEC) on the road Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN, which is probably the game slow Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin wanted his Rebels to face No. 3 Georgia. So, Jeff Lebby can notch at least one win against his former boss.
Accuweather’s forecast for Saturday at Neyland Stadium calls for a high of 74 degrees during the day and 55 degrees at night. The forecast has just a one percent chance of thunderstorms and only 25 percent chance of precipitation. Wind is expected to be just two miles per hour with west, southwest direction and wind gusts reaching eight mph.
The Bulldogs haven’t experienced much inclement weather this season with just their season-opening game against Eastern Kentucky. However, they haven’t been able to take advantage of the weather conditions and pull off a major upset.
Maybe that’ll chance Saturday in Tennessee.