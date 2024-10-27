Cowbell Corner

Everything Mississippi State’s Isaac Smith Said After the Game

The Bulldogs’ defense gave up over yards of total offense, including 359 rushing yards, and 58 points to Arkansas on Saturday in Starkville

Taylor Hodges

Arkansas running back Braylen Russell (0) runs the ball while defended by Mississippi State safety Isaac Smith (2) during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Arkansas running back Braylen Russell (0) runs the ball while defended by Mississippi State safety Isaac Smith (2) during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Matt Bush-Imagn Images
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State’s Isaac Smith spoke to reporters after the Bulldogs’ 58-25 loss to Arkansas on Saturday.

Here’s what the sophomore safety who ranks five in FBS in total tackles had to say:

On his message to the team after the game…

We came out today and they beat us in all phases of the game. The message just was get back to the drawing board, flush it and get ready for next week.

On the Razorbacks’ rushing attack…

They really weren't doing anything special. I think it was more of us executing and flying around to the ball. We had a bunch of missed tackles. It just came down to execution.

On facing a dual-threat QB…

We were getting back there to him, we just got to get him on the ground. He's really a triple threat because he can throw the ball really well and he can run. It's a challenge for sure but I think I think going forward we just need to do better in getting to them and getting them on the ground. Guys like that you can't let them get going or they'll be going all night.

On the defense’s biggest issue…

I would say execution. (Defensive coordinator Coleman) Hutzler is putting a great game plan together for us and I think it's just up to us to go out and execute the calls that he's given us.

On how to generate more pass rush…

We just we got to get pressure on them. It comes down to getting off blocks, shocking and snagging, just executing.

