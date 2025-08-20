Everything Mississippi State players said after Tuesday's practice
After Tuesday's practice, Mississippi State has just one more scheduled preseason practice before holding a mock gameday run through on Saturday. Also, after Tuesday's practice, reporters got to speak with new Bulldogs Anthony Evans III and Jahron Manning for the first time this preseason.
Here's everything they had to say:
Anthony Evans III, WR
Take us through it. How are things going so far? How are you acclimating?
It’s a blessing to be in this position. Camp has been good for all of us. Everyone’s healthy, and we’re getting ready for the season.
We talk a lot about your role in the passing game, but how are special teams units coming along?
Special teams are the turning point in every game. We take it very seriously because it can change momentum. It’s a key part of what we do.
Where are you working on special teams?
Kickoff return.
Coach Lebby said the offense performed better in the second scrimmage over the weekend. What did you see from the group?
Execution. Guys stepped up and made plays when their number was called. That’s huge, especially with the season opener just a week away.
Coach Lebby also emphasized clean football. How has that looked from your perspective?
We still have a little work to do. Some of the younger guys are adjusting to the speed of college football compared to high school. Once that clicks, our offense will be in a great place.
After the scrimmage, Coach said he expects great seasons from you and Brennan. How do you take that?
No pressure. I just focus on doing my job and what I came here to do. Everyone’s working toward the same goal, and the rest will take care of itself.
Since you’ve been here, what changes have you seen in quarterback Blake Shapen?
We’ve built a lot of consistency and timing. Blake’s one of my closest friends on the team. We spend a lot of time together, and that bond is going to carry us through the season.
With so many newcomers, has it helped to know you’re all going through the transition together?
Definitely. Everyone’s getting to know each other, so nobody feels like the odd man out. That’s helped build camaraderie and team chemistry.
Football is very much a one-week-at-a-time game. With scrimmages wrapping up and the season opener ahead, what’s that transition like?
It’s about staying healthy, knowing your personnel, learning the game plan, and studying your opponent. Preparation is everything.
Are you already working against the scout team?
Yes, we are.
What’s been your impression of the full unit against the scout team?
We just have to play fast. When we do that, it’s tough for anyone to stop us.
Jahron Manning, DB
Well, Jahron, your name gets mentioned a lot in these settings by some of your defensive and offensive teammates. How would you assess the kind of camp you’re having?
I’d say I had a really great camp. I feel like I exceeded my potential. My coaches helped elevate my game and my mental abilities to a higher level. I’m held to a high standard, which I think is best for me and my teammates because we all hold each other accountable. Overall, I think as a team, we had a really good fall camp.
Who sets that standard you’re held to?
The players. We’re not going to set anything we can’t reach, but the standard is remarkably high.
Have you exceeded your own standards?
I’m still working to get there, but I feel like by the end of this season, I definitely will.
A lot of your teammates talked about you coming in right away and making an impact, even taking on a leadership role. How do you prepare for that when you’re at a new school?
It comes from who I am as a person and having leadership characteristics within myself. I understand what it takes and how important it is to bring others up. Coming from another school, I knew leadership is leadership—if you have it in you, you need to step up. A player-led team is always best.
Who are some guys on the other side of the ball that give you your best reps?
Definitely Fluff, Anthony Evans, and really the whole offensive core. The offensive line, the running backs, the receivers—nobody takes a play off.
What are some of the biggest differences you’ve noticed coming from Old Dominion to here?
Execution has to be at an all-time high, and communication is huge. Playing in bigger stadiums and environments means communication is critical. Ball is ball, but here it’s about communicating and executing at a higher level.
You played ball in Mississippi before, when you were at JO. Did you ever think about Mississippi State then?
At JO I did want to come to Mississippi State because it’s right here in Mississippi. Things didn’t go that way at the time, but I’m glad I’m here now.
When you entered the portal, you said you were betting on yourself. Now you’re on the first-team defense. How has that decision benefited you?
It was a really good decision. Life comes with risks, and that was a risk I took. Going JUCO gave me the confidence to bet on myself. Having that confidence and knowing who I am as a person has paid off.
Have you settled into one position or are they still moving you around?
I’ve settled in more at safety. We’ve got more guys rotating at the Sam star position, but I still know and understand it. Focusing on safety has really helped me master the defense.
As a safety, what are you seeing from the Bulldog corners?
Our corners are really talented. We’ve got guys who can start and others who can rotate in behind them. It’s fresh legs on the outside every time.
You mentioned the running game earlier with guys like Fluff and Davon. Do you see a big difference this year compared to last year?
I haven’t talked with them much about last year’s run game, but I can tell you this year’s run game is going to be very explosive.
What do you like about the offense you face every day? What impresses you about it?
The tempo. It’s a tough offense to keep up with. You’ve got guys running 4.3 speed across the board and big backs running hard. You never know if the ball is going over the top or being run right at you.
How is that preparing you for the next level?
It’s preparing me really well. It’s a great experience overall. My teammates push me to get better, and I help them get better. Iron sharpens iron.