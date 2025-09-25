Five random midweek thoughts about Mississippi State football

Mississippi State CB Kelley Jones has allowed the lowest catch rate in FBS at 14.3%, & boasts the 6th highest grade amongst all SEC CBs at 90.7 🔥



The 6’4 195 SO was the 2024 “Fast As Hail” recipient, & is starting to receive 1st round projections for the 2027 draft pic.twitter.com/QE78Svy8oo