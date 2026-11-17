Mississippi State football's recruiting struggles continue to create concerns about the future of the program, as three-star safety Hudson Fuqua has officially decommitted from the Bulldogs. The latest recruiting setback adds to an increasingly concerning stretch for head coach Jeff Lebby, whose program is facing questions about its direction, on-field performance, and ability to retain commitments.

Fuqua's decision comes just days after three-star recruit Julian McDonald also backed away from his commitment to Mississippi State. Losing two prospects in such a short period is another difficult development for a program that already has recruiting challenges and needs to build momentum heading into the offseason.

For Lebby and his coaching staff, the timing could hardly be worse.

Riverdale's Hudson Fuqua (0) celebrates his interception during the football game between Riverdale and Rockvale at Riverdale, on Friday, Oct. 23 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mississippi State Recruiting Takes Another Hit Under Jeff Lebby

Mississippi State has struggled to find consistency on the football field, and those results could be beginning to affect its ability to attract and retain high school talent.

Several recruits have recently visited Starkville for home games, giving the Bulldogs opportunities to showcase their program, facilities, coaching staff, and future direction. However, disappointing performances and multiple home losses have made it increasingly difficult to generate excitement around the program.

While there is no confirmed explanation for Fuqua's decision, the timing raises questions about whether Mississippi State's recent struggles are influencing how recruits view their futures in Starkville.

The Bulldogs are also navigating the complicated landscape of modern college football recruiting. The transfer portal, roster management, playing-time expectations, and evolving NCAA eligibility rules have made it increasingly difficult for coaching staffs to maintain stable recruiting classes.

For a program that needs to develop young talent, losing commitments before players even arrive on campus is a significant concern.

Jeff Lebby's Future Could Be Affecting Recruiting

Another factor surrounding Mississippi State's recruiting situation is the uncertainty surrounding Lebby's future as head coach.

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Lebby has faced increased scrutiny following the Bulldogs' disappointing stretch of football. Although Mississippi State could ultimately decide to retain him, particularly with quarterback Kamario Taylor potentially returning next season, the uncertainty surrounding the coaching staff could make it difficult to sell recruits on the program's long-term direction.

High school prospects want stability. They want to know who will be coaching them, what their development will look like, and whether the program is moving in the right direction.

When a coaching staff is under pressure, those questions become even more important.

The Bulldogs cannot afford to lose additional commitments, especially when recruiting has already been one of the program's biggest challenges.

Nov 14, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) and head coach Jeff Lebby looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mississippi State Needs to Turn Things Around Quickly

There is reason for optimism surrounding Mississippi State's potential next season. Taylor's expected return could provide the Bulldogs with an opportunity to establish continuity at quarterback and give the offense a foundation to build around.

However, next season's potential should not distract from the problems happening right now.

Mississippi State needs to find a way to end its losing streak, compete consistently, and give recruits a reason to believe in the direction of the program. Winning football games remains one of the most effective recruiting tools, and the Bulldogs have to start showing that progress on the field.

Losing Fuqua and McDonald is not necessarily a sign that the entire recruiting class is falling apart, but it is a warning that something needs to change.

For Lebby, the challenge extends beyond winning games. He must restore confidence in the program, strengthen recruiting relationships, and convince prospects that Mississippi State is still a place where they can compete and develop.

The Bulldogs cannot afford many more recruiting setbacks as they attempt to rebuild their future in the SEC.

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