Freshman QB Kamario Taylor picks up first weekly award

Mississippi State's freshman quarterback played a key role in the Bulldogs' 38-35 win against Arkansas last weekend.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) passes in the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Bulldogs won 38-35. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Mississippi State fans hope Monday’s announcement of the SEC weekly awards is just the first of many for one Bulldog.

Freshman quarterback Kamario Taylor was named the co-SEC Freshman of the Week for his performance Saturday in a 38-35 win against Arkansas. Kentucky quarterback Cutter Boley was also named co-SEC Freshman of the Week alongside Taylor after the Wildcats' win against Auburn.

Taylor completed two of his five passes against the Razorbacks, including a 45-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Evans III. He was also the Bulldogs’ leading rusher with 55 yards on six carries.

“What Kamario did was huge for us and we needed it in a big way,” Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said in his post-game press conference. “It’s huge for him, his development, his growth. I’ve continued to talk about making sure I’m putting him in positions of success as we move this thing forward. That’s important to me.

“But for him being able to get inside of a huge game and be inside some big moments and go do what he was able to do I think speaks to him as he’s continued to prepare the right way. Hasn’t talked about worrying about an opportunity, just that’s he going to do with it when he gets it. So I’m proud of him and how he’s handled it.”

Taylor entered the game after Blake Shapen was taken out of game to be checked for a possible concussion. Three plays into the drive, Taylor connected with Evans to give the Bulldogs a 14-13 lead.

Later in the third quarter, Taylor scored his 20-yard touchdown run that made the score 28-14.

“Proud of KaMario for the way he played and did what he did on those two touchdowns drives,” Lebby said.

On the year, Taylor has thrown for 87 yards and three touchdowns, including touchdown passes in back-to-back games, to go along with 147 yards rushing and two scores.

This was Taylor's first career weekly honor and the fourth for a Bulldog this season. Taylor joins Nic Mitchell, Albert Reese IV and Will Whitson, who have earned SEC honors in 2025.

Mississippi State will face No. 5 Georgia next and fans can expect to see more of Taylor as the Bulldogs try to win one more game to become bowl eligible.

Kickoff is set for noon Saturday on SEC Network.

