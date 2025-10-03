Head over heart? Predicting against Mississippi State isn’t easy
Ladies and gentlemen, this is the hardest column I have ever had to write.
It is with a great reluctance and a heavy heart that I am predicting Texas A&M to win a game.
I grew up in Texas, “played” high school football, graduated from Arlington Seguin in 2007 and never lived outside of the Lone Star state until July 4, 2007, when we moved to Cleveland, Miss. and I enrolled at Delta State.
Growing up in Texas, even if you have favorite school outside of the state, you end up picking a favorite between the Longhorns and Aggies.
Somewhere I have a picture of me standing next to Mack Brown and a Heisman Trophy at a football camp wearing burnt orange shorts. So, that should tell you what side I chose.
Some of you probably had a similar decision to make about Mississippi State and Ole Miss. Or maybe you didn’t and you’re in possession of a cowbell that’s 40 years old.
Either way, you can relate to that childhood to teenage time of your life when your teams dictated how happy you were in life. Some of you older readers may not have lost that passion, but being in this business can dampen it.
But it doesn’t dampen everything, which is why it pained me to highlight Texas A&M as a team to watch in the preseason and to predict its win Saturday against Mississippi State.
The biggest selling point for the Aggies is the return of all five starting offensive linemen from last season, including one preseason All-American Ar’maj Reed-Adams.
Every football coach at every level would love to have that continuity. Not for any transfer portal reasons, but because of how much better that level of familiarity makes an offensive line.
Then add in two running backs that take advantage of that line’s run blocking and a talented quarterback with great wide receivers to throw to?
The Aggies’ success isn’t very surprising and is a big reason why the Bulldogs are such big underdogs.
Is an upset possible? Sure.
Texas A&M is always capable of losing a game it shouldn’t. The Aggies’ fans don’t need to be reminded of Appalachian State coming to Kyle Field and winning 17-14 three years ago (but I have no problem reminding them).
There’s also the issue of the Aggies’ pass rush that’s just as good as the one Tennessee brought to Starkville last week.
Texas A&M is tied for sixth in the nation with 14 sacks and an average of 3.5 per game.
If Mississippi State wants a chance to upset the Aggies, it can’t have both of its offensive tackles get beat on the same play and Shapen to get hit hard and fumble the ball.
So, those are the main reason I am officially predicting Texas A&M to…actually…you know what?
Who cares about being right? Some things run deeper than just being right in a prediction column.