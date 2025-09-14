How much closer is Mississippi State to being ranked after week three?
Hopefully not many of you were hoping to see Mississippi State enter the top 25 rankings after beating Alcorn State 63-0.
The Bulldogs are 3-0 for the first time in eight years, but a 63-point win against an outmatched FCS team isn’t what’ll get them into the top 25. To be very blunt, not even Mississippi State breaking the all-time record for point scored in a game (222 by Georgia Tech in 1916) would’ve seen them move into the top 25.
The big win did give Mississippi State more votes in both the AP Top 25 College Football Poll and the US LBM Coaches Poll.
The Bulldogs received 17 more votes (12 more than Arizona State received) than last week in the AP Poll and 12 more in the coaches’ poll. That feels about right.
At the risk of being a buzzkill, beating Northern Illinois might not be enough for the Bulldogs to be ranked. Of course, if enough upsets happen in the rankings above Mississippi State, they could find themselves with a number in front of their name.
A win against the opponent after the Huskies, though, would definitely do the trick…even if Tennessee ruined a potential 4-0 vs. 4-0 matchup with its “snatching defeat from the jaws of victory” loss to Georgia.
Here are the complete polls for the two major college football top 25 rankings:
AP Top 25 College Football Poll
- Ohio State 3-0
- Penn State 3-0
- LSU 3-0
- Miami (FL) 3-0
- Georgia 3-0
- Oregon 3-0
- Florida State 2-0
- Texas 2-1
- Illinois 3-0
- Texas A&M 3-0
- Oklahoma 3-0
- Iowa State 4-0
- Ole Miss 3-0
- Alabama 2-1
- Tennessee 2-1
- Utah 3-0
- Texas Tech 3-0
- Georgia Tech 3-0
- Indiana 3-0
- Vanderbilt 3-0
- Michigan 2-1
- Auburn 3-0
- Missouri 3-0
- Notre Dame 0-2
- USC 3-0
Others receiving votes: BYU 94, South Florida 83, South Carolina 82, Mississippi St. 69, TCU 67, Arizona St. 57, Tulane 33, Louisville 25, Nebraska 9, Baylor 6, Clemson 6, SMU 4, NC State 4, UNLV 2, Navy 1.
US LBM Coaches Poll
- Ohio State 3-0
- Penn State 3-0
- Georgia 3-0
- LSU 3-0
- Oregon 3-0
- Miami (FL) 3-0
- Texas 2-1
- Illinois 3-0
- Florida State 2-0
- Texas A&M 3-0
- Ole Miss 3-0
- Oklahoma 3-0
- Iowa State 4-0
- Alabama 2-1
- Tennessee 2-1
- Texas Tech 3-0
- Indiana 3-0
- Utah 3-0
- Georgia Tech 3-0
- Michigan 2-1
- Notre Dame 0-2
- Missouri 3-0
- Vanderbilt 3-0
- South Carolina 2-1
- Auburn 3-0
Others receiving votes: BYU 158; Arizona State 141; USC 117; Clemson 116; Tulane 107; Louisville 53; TCU 49; South Florida 48; Mississippi State 27; SMU 24; Nebraska 24; Navy 15; Memphis 14; Washington 13; North Carolina State 13; Baylor 8; Houston 5; Kansas 2; UNLV 1; California 1.