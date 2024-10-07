How to Watch: Mississippi State at No. 5 Georgia
STARKVILLE, Miss. – The last time we saw Mississippi State in a football game was two Saturdays ago in game that No. 1 Texas had to work a lot harder to win than expected.
This Saturday, Mississippi State will be playing in that same time slot (3:15 p.m.) and on the same channel (SEC Network). Maybe there’s some luck there when the Bulldogs take on the other SEC Bulldog team, No. 5 Georgia this Saturday.
On the same day Mississippi State made the Longhorns ponder losing, Georgia lost a crazy game to No. 4 Alabama, 41-34. Georgia was down 28-0 in the second quarter before it came back to a one-point lead in the fourth quarter. Then Alabama’s Ryan Williams sprinted and danced around the Georgia defense for a 75-yard game-winning touchdown.
Georgia bounced back last week with a not-so-impressive-win (but a win’s a win) against Auburn 31-13.
The red and white Bulldogs avoided the chaos of last Saturday. If the chaos sticks around, can the maroon and white Bulldogs join in on the fun?
We’ll find out Saturday.
How to Watch: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Georgia Bulldogs
Who: Mississippi State (1-4, 0-2 SEC) at No. 5 Georgia (4-1, 2-1 SEC)
When: 3:15 p.m., Saturday, October 12
Where: Athens, Georgia
TV: SEC Network
Radio: MSU Sports Network (Sirius XM 108 or 204)
Series: Georgia leads the all-time series 20-6.
Last meeting: Nov. 12, 2022 (Georgia won 45-6)
Last time out, MSU: Mississippi State was on a bye week last week. Prior to that, Mississippi State lost 35-13 to No. 1 Texas.
Last time out, GA: Georgia defeated Auburn 31-13 last Saturday.