Mississippi State Football: Jeff Lebby’s First Season Mirrors Legendary Coaches
Mississippi State took a risk in hiring a head coach who had never been a head coach at any level before.
It may have been brilliant idea to hire Jeff Lebby. Or it may have been a mistake. Nobody reading these words knows for certain and we won’t truly know after just one season, let alone five games.
Time will answer that question. Even if the Bulldogs don’t win another game this season, Lebby can find peace looking at the first-year record for some of the sport’s greatest coaches and see similar records as his.
Here’s a look at some of those coaches and how they finished in their first season with their school:
Barry Alvarez, Wisconsin
Record in first season: 1-10 (1990)
Career record at Wisconsin: 192-72-4 (16 seasons)
Alvarez is a great comparison for Lebby. Both coaches inherited programs that were in terrible shape and had to rebuild not just a program, but a culture. If Lebby has a similar career in Starkville as Alvarez did at Wisconsin, Bulldog fans won’t care about the 2024 season.
Paul “Bear” Bryant, Texas A&M
Record in first season: 1-9 (1954)
Career record at Texas A&M: 25-14-2
This should be have an asterisk considering this is the season following the infamous trip to Junction, Texas. Still, though, a 1-9 record wasn’t what any expected in the Bear’s first season leading the Aggies. It should also be noted his first season at Alabama ended with a 5-4-1 record.
Bobby Bowden, Florida State
Record in first season: 5-6 (1976)
Career record at Florida State: 304-97-4 (34 seasons)
Bowden’s first season was his only losing season more than 30 years as Florida State’s head coach. The Seminoles were just 4-29 in the three seasons before Bowden’s arrival.
Joe Paterno, Penn State
Record in first season: 5-5 (1966)
Career record at Penn State: 409-136-3 (46 seasons)
The winningest college football of all-time got off to a rocky start in his first season. But considering how the next 45 seasons went, not many people remember the 5-5 record.