Mississippi State Football: Jeff Lebby’s First Season Mirrors Legendary Coaches

Can Mississippi State’s Jeff Lebby follow in the footsteps of legends? His first-year struggles resemble those of iconic coaches like Bobby Bowden and Joe Paterno.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.
Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mississippi State took a risk in hiring a head coach who had never been a head coach at any level before.

It may have been brilliant idea to hire Jeff Lebby. Or it may have been a mistake. Nobody reading these words knows for certain and we won’t truly know after just one season, let alone five games.

Time will answer that question. Even if the Bulldogs don’t win another game this season, Lebby can find peace looking at the first-year record for some of the sport’s greatest coaches and see similar records as his.

Here’s a look at some of those coaches and how they finished in their first season with their school:

Barry Alvarez, Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Barry Alvarez reacts as gatorade gets dumped on him after they beat the Auburn Tigers.
Wisconsin Badgers head coach Barry Alvarez reacts as gatorade gets dumped on him after they beat the Auburn Tigers in the 2015 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Auburn Tigers 34-31 in overtime. / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Record in first season: 1-10 (1990)
Career record at Wisconsin: 192-72-4 (16 seasons)

Alvarez is a great comparison for Lebby. Both coaches inherited programs that were in terrible shape and had to rebuild not just a program, but a culture. If Lebby has a similar career in Starkville as Alvarez did at Wisconsin, Bulldog fans won’t care about the 2024 season.

Paul “Bear” Bryant, Texas A&M

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Paul Bear Bryant on the sideline during the game against the Auburn Tigers at Legion Field.
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Paul Bear Bryant on the sideline during the game against the Auburn Tigers at Legion Field. / Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

Record in first season: 1-9 (1954)
Career record at Texas A&M: 25-14-2

This should be have an asterisk considering this is the season following the infamous trip to Junction, Texas. Still, though, a 1-9 record wasn’t what any expected in the Bear’s first season leading the Aggies. It should also be noted his first season at Alabama ended with a 5-4-1 record.

Bobby Bowden, Florida State

Legendary Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden looks up at the replay screen during his final game.
Legendary Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden looks up at the replay screen during his final game against West Virginia at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium for the Gator Bowl Friday January 1, 2010. / Kelly Jordan/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Record in first season: 5-6 (1976)
Career record at Florida State: 304-97-4 (34 seasons)

Bowden’s first season was his only losing season more than 30 years as Florida State’s head coach. The Seminoles were just 4-29 in the three seasons before Bowden’s arrival.

Joe Paterno, Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Joe Paterno answers questions from the media after the game against Illinois.
Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Joe Paterno answers questions from the media after the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Illinois 10-7. / Rob Christy-Imagn Images

Record in first season: 5-5 (1966)
Career record at Penn State: 409-136-3 (46 seasons)

The winningest college football of all-time got off to a rocky start in his first season. But considering how the next 45 seasons went, not many people remember the 5-5 record.

Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

