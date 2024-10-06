SEC Power Rankings: Did Upsets Help Mississippi State Move Up?
Three of the SEC’s Top 10 teams lost on Saturday, which led to a shakeup in the power rankings
In this story:
Days like Saturday are why we love college football. We love the excitement of upsets and watching the fans storm a field gives us goosebumps.
Unless, of course, your team is the one that got upset. Then it’s probably a less jovial feeling.
The SEC really shook itself up this week and now there is just one unbeaten team in the conference. And in college football, that’s good enough for the top spot of any power ranking. (Plus, SEC Shorts and SEC Roll Call will be amazing this week.)
SEC Power Rankings Week 7
- Texas: With what happened on Saturday, the Longhorns had to be glad to not be a part of the craziness.
- Georgia: It wasn’t an ugly win, but it wasn’t exactly pretty. On days like Saturday, you take your win and thank the football gods for not being an upset victim.
- Alabama: The Paul Finebaum show should be pretty interesting this week.
- Tennessee: The Vols were up 14-3 in the third quarter and wound up losing with Arkansas’ backup quarterback leading the game-winning drive. Not what you expect from the No. 4 team in the nation, but you do kind of expect it with Tennessee.
- Ole Miss: The Rebels got their upset out of the way last week and it was fortuitous timing as the Rebels moved ahead of Tennessee and Missouri in the AP Top 25 Poll (and one spot behind Alabama).
- Missouri: The Tigers looked like the team that should be ranked in bottom five of the Top 25 and now they are.
- Texas A&M: I doubt anyone predicted the Aggies to be at the SEC standings at this point in the season.
- LSU: The Tigers No. 13 ranking in the AP Top 25 didn’t change, but it’s strength of schedule did take a hit with USC falling out of the Top 25.
- Oklahoma: Another team that got to sit at home and learn how to pull off an upset of its own.
- Arkansas: The Hogs’ defense pulled off one of the best performances in stopping one of the nation’s best offenses.
- Vanderbilt: Amazing to see Commodores beat a No. 1 team at home. In fact, it was so much fun let’s do it again in a couple of weeks.
- South Carolina: The Gamecocks are probably about to walk into a buzzsaw next Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- Kentucky: Another team that got to sit at home and learn how to pull off an upset of its own.
- Auburn: Fun fact, with an 0-3 conference record, Auburn currently sits at the bottom of the SEC standings.
- Florida: The Gators’ win over Mississippi State may be what lets them end the season with more wins than the Bulldogs.
- Mississippi State: Making Texas sweat isn’t enough to overcome losing to a MAC school.
Read More Mississippi State Bulldogs On SI:
Can Mississippi State Copy Any of Saturday’s Upsets? SEC Roundup
Mississippi State Football: What Georgia's Win Over Auburn Means for Next Week's Showdown
No. 7 Mississippi State Soccer Upsets No. 1 Arkansas with 1-0 Victory
Published