Could Mississippi State Join This List Of Biggest College Football Upsets Against Georgia?

As Mississippi State prepares to face Georgia as 34.5-point underdogs, we look at the biggest point-spread upsets in college football history

Stanford free safety Bo McNally (22) is embraced by Nick Sanchez (22) and Taylor Skaufel (40) after interception in the final minute of 24-23 victory over Southern California at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mississippi State football probably won’t be favored in any of its remaining SEC games, especially after the upsets No. 15 Texas A&M and Arkansas pulled off Saturday.

It should also expect to be massive underdogs with 30 points or more the being the average spread.

That was the case the last time we saw Mississippi State on the gridiron and will be so again this week against No. 5 Georgia. According to FanDuel, Georgia is currently a 34.5-point favorite to win against Mississippi State in Athens, Ga.

That would be a bigger upset than Vanderbilt beating then-No. 1 Alabama (23.5 points) or Arkansas beating then-No. 4 Tennessee (14 points). But a Mississippi State wouldn’t be unprecedented.

Here are some of the largest point spread upsets in college football:

Howard (+45.5) over UNLV, 2017

Cam Newton’s younger brother ran for 190 yards and two touchdowns to give Howard a 43-40 win over UNLV.

Stanford (+40.5) over USC, 2007

This was at the end the peak USC era and start of Jim Harbaugh’s time at Stanford. Harbaugh and the Cardinals upset No. 2 USC 24-23 thanks in part to five USC turnovers.

Syracuse (+37) over Louisville, 2007

2007 was a crazy year in college football (remember when we all thought Missouri and Kansas would place for the BCS championship?) so it’s not surprising there are two games from that season on this list, including Syracuse winning 38-35 against No. 18 Louisville.

Temple (+35.5) over Virginia Tech, 1998

Temple was 0-6 with a freshman quarterback making his first collegiate start and Virginia Tech was ranked 14th in the nation. The Hokies actually led 17-0 but somehow Temple left with a 28-24 win.

Texas State (+35) over Houston, 2012

Texas State had no business even being competitive with Houston (13-1 the prior season) in its first-ever FBS game. But they play the games for a reason and Texas State wasn’t just competitive, they won handily 30-13.

So, no matter what the odds makers say, Mississippi State has a chance when it kicks off at 3:15 p.m. Saturday on the SEC Network.

TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

