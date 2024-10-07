Could Mississippi State Join This List Of Biggest College Football Upsets Against Georgia?
Mississippi State football probably won’t be favored in any of its remaining SEC games, especially after the upsets No. 15 Texas A&M and Arkansas pulled off Saturday.
It should also expect to be massive underdogs with 30 points or more the being the average spread.
That was the case the last time we saw Mississippi State on the gridiron and will be so again this week against No. 5 Georgia. According to FanDuel, Georgia is currently a 34.5-point favorite to win against Mississippi State in Athens, Ga.
That would be a bigger upset than Vanderbilt beating then-No. 1 Alabama (23.5 points) or Arkansas beating then-No. 4 Tennessee (14 points). But a Mississippi State wouldn’t be unprecedented.
Here are some of the largest point spread upsets in college football:
Howard (+45.5) over UNLV, 2017
Cam Newton’s younger brother ran for 190 yards and two touchdowns to give Howard a 43-40 win over UNLV.
Stanford (+40.5) over USC, 2007
This was at the end the peak USC era and start of Jim Harbaugh’s time at Stanford. Harbaugh and the Cardinals upset No. 2 USC 24-23 thanks in part to five USC turnovers.
Syracuse (+37) over Louisville, 2007
2007 was a crazy year in college football (remember when we all thought Missouri and Kansas would place for the BCS championship?) so it’s not surprising there are two games from that season on this list, including Syracuse winning 38-35 against No. 18 Louisville.
Temple (+35.5) over Virginia Tech, 1998
Temple was 0-6 with a freshman quarterback making his first collegiate start and Virginia Tech was ranked 14th in the nation. The Hokies actually led 17-0 but somehow Temple left with a 28-24 win.
Texas State (+35) over Houston, 2012
Texas State had no business even being competitive with Houston (13-1 the prior season) in its first-ever FBS game. But they play the games for a reason and Texas State wasn’t just competitive, they won handily 30-13.
So, no matter what the odds makers say, Mississippi State has a chance when it kicks off at 3:15 p.m. Saturday on the SEC Network.