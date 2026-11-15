Jeff Lebby Makes Two Major Coaching Changes at Mississippi State After Auburn Disaster

Mississippi State is making changes to its coaching staff as head coach Jeff Lebby faces mounting pressure during a disappointing 2026 season. According to Robbie Faulk of State 1878, Lebby has fired offensive line coach Phil Loadholt and special teams coordinator Cliff Odom.

The reported moves come after the Bulldogs' struggles on both sides of the ball and raise questions about whether additional changes could follow before the season ends.

The most significant development is Loadholt's departure. Mississippi State has struggled to protect its quarterbacks throughout the season, with injuries to Kamario Taylor and AJ Swann highlighting the problems the Bulldogs have faced up front. Replacing the offensive line coach could be an attempt to address those issues, although the changes alone will not immediately fix the unit.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive line coach Phil Loadholt against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Phil Loadholt's Firing Puts Mississippi State's Offensive Line Under the Microscope

Loadholt was hired on Dec. 30, 2024, after spending the 2024 season as an assistant at Colorado. He previously worked alongside Lebby at Oklahoma, Ole Miss and UCF, making his departure a notable decision for a coaching staff that had considerable familiarity with one another.

The former Oklahoma offensive lineman brought an impressive playing background to Starkville. He was a two-time All-American at Garden City Community College before transferring to Oklahoma, where he earned All-America and All-Big 12 honors while protecting quarterback Sam Bradford.

Despite that resume, Mississippi State's offensive line has struggled to provide consistent protection this season. The Bulldogs have dealt with injuries at quarterback, including the season-ending injury to Kamario Taylor and setbacks involving Swann and Puckett.

Changing the offensive line coach does not guarantee those problems disappear, but it signals that Lebby is willing to make adjustments rather than continue with the same approach. The next challenge will be finding a way to keep the quarterback healthy and establish more consistency in the trenches.

Cliff Odom Also Out as Special Teams Coordinator

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Odom's departure marks the second reported coaching change. He was named Mississippi State's special teams coordinator on Dec. 18, 2023, reuniting with Lebby after the two previously worked together at UCF in 2018 and 2019.

Odom arrived in Starkville after spending two seasons at New Mexico State as the defensive backs coach. During that time, he helped the Aggies reach consecutive bowl games for the first time since the 1959 and 1960 seasons.

His connection with Lebby extended beyond UCF. Odom also crossed paths with the head coach at Baylor, where Odom played and Lebby worked on the coaching staff.

The reasons behind Odom's departure have not been publicly detailed in the information available. Mississippi State has not provided a full explanation of the staff changes.

Mississippi State special teams coordinator Cliff Odom walks into the stadium during the Dawg Walk before a college football game between Mississippi State and Alabama at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Could More Mississippi State Coaching Changes Follow?

The timing of these decisions is significant. Mississippi State has fallen to 4-6 overall and 2-6 in SEC play after its 41-9 loss to Auburn, leaving two games remaining on the schedule. The Bulldogs host Tennessee Tech on Nov. 21 before traveling to face Ole Miss on Nov. 27.

Lebby has not yet publicly addressed the reported firings. His upcoming press conference should provide an opportunity to explain the decisions and whether additional adjustments are being considered.

The bigger question is whether these moves represent an attempt to stabilize the current staff or the beginning of a more significant offseason evaluation. Mississippi State must determine whether its problems can be corrected through assistant coaching changes or whether the program needs a broader reset.

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