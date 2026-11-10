Lebby Opens Up On When To Expect Staff Changes At Mississippi State

STARKVILLE — Unlike many college football programs across the country, Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby is in no hurry to make staff changes.

After starting the season 4-0 and ranked No. 16 nationally in the AP Top 25 poll, one loss has led to another and the Bulldogs once promising season has gone up in smoke with five consecutive losses.

Instead of finding a scapegoat or sacrificial lamb on his coaching staff, Lebby is willing to weather the storm and fight through the final three games of the regular season.

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"At the end of the year, just like after Year 1 and after Year 2, we will look at everything to make sure we're continuing to move this program forward the right way and continue to build it the right way around [Kamario Taylor]," Lebby said. "That's always going to be the case.

"Right now, it is learning from what's gone on and fighting like heck every single day to change the outcome on Saturday morning."

Since taking over the Bulldogs football program in 2024, Lebby has navigated through some tough times and is currently 11-23 overall with only three victories in SEC play. His team appeared to finally be on the other side of the hump following early season victories on the road at Minnesota plus a pair of wins against conference foes such as Missouri and South Carolina.

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Much of what Mississippi State does on offense goes through the quarterback position and Taylor is the protypical fit for what Lebby wants to do. When their starting quarterback is healthy, the Bulldogs were humming along averaging over 43.3 points and 533.25 yards per game.

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) walks off the field after the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since Taylor has been sidelined with a toe injury, the offense has unintenionally tanked to the point that it doens't even look like the same unit. During the five game losing streak, Lebby's offense has generated just 12.8 points and 285.8 yards per game with either veteran quarterback AJ Swann or Billy Puckett.

Taylor's absence has exposed how much Mississippi State depends on its starting quarterback, but finding answers when he isn't available is part of the job, too. That means Lebby's staff must find a capable backup to avoid this same exact problem in 2027.

An injury at the most important position on the field was always going to hurt — there's no doubt about that. However, the extent of Mississippi State's drop-off is something Lebby will have to answer for this offseason and make sure it doesn't happen again.

Lebby is willing to give his assistants the rest of this season to find answers. If Mississippi State enters 2027 with the same problems behind its starting quarterback, it could be his own job that ends up under scrutiny this time next year.

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