Jeff Lebby Talks Team Culture: How He's Shaping a Strong Bulldog Locker Room
Mississippi State football has had a tough couple of weeks under first-year head coach Jeff Lebby. Losses to Arizona State and Toledo have put Mississippi State in a tough spot and are challenging the culture Lebby is trying to establish.
Despite the early challenges, Lebby remains confident in the player's attitude.
Jeff Lebby on His Player's Mindset
"I think we have really good buy-in," Lebby said. "I think we have guys in the room who really care about each other… We will continue to build a culture of connection and belief and doing it for the guy next to you."
Mississippi State has dismissed three players from the program since the season opener: (Running back) Jeffery Pittman, (defensive lineman) Eric Taylor, and (offensive lineman) Leon Bell. Each of those guys was expected to contribute at their position, and each of the position groups they come from is struggling.
However, setting a proper culture is just as crucial for Lebby this year as winning games is.
Jeff Lebby on Setting a Foundation
"I think early on inside a program, people need to understand that you will not give on certain things, which is incredibly important," Lebby said. "Our guys that love Mississippi State and want to play with each other… we will find ways to reward those guys again. We want guys that are in with both feet, and that is regardless of the outcome."
Naturally, Mississippi State players are discouraged after the last two games, and Bulldog fans feel the same. Lebby does not shy away from the fact that what his team does on Saturdays affects many people; instead, he embraces it.
Jeff Lebby on the Impact His Team Has
"There is great disappointment in how we played, and I coached.. what we do on Saturday affects our State, fanbase, and our university," Lebby said. "We are going to continue to make sure that our building and the guys inside have great awareness of just doing our job and controlling what you can."
