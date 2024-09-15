Mississippi State Football Must Embrace the Future as Season Progresses
Mississippi State football suffered an embarrassing 41-17 loss to Toledo, dropping to 1-2 on the season.
The chances of making a bowl game for Mississippi State were already on thin ice after a loss to Arizona State, but now, barring a miracle, the Bulldogs will not make the postseason.
Mississippi State must start looking toward the future under first-year head coach Jeff Lebby. It is uncomfortable for the coaching and fans to have those conversations because it feels like punting on a season after only three games, but that is the bitter truth.
It was always going to be a rebuild for Lebby and his staff now, the magnitude of the rebuild nobody expected, but Mississippi State has to look toward the future.
It starts with playing young players like offensive linemen Luke Work and Jimothy Lewis and giving young defensive players like Joseph Head, Zakari Tillman, etc.
Mississippi State still needs to compete in games, but in modern college athletics, the bitter truth is most of these players who are playing will not be at Mississippi State next year.
Whether it be graduation or entering the transfer portal, most of the veterans on this team will not be here, but getting young guys experience this year will help avoid a disaster like this year.
The disaster starts from so many young players getting meaningful reps this season with little to no experience due to the former coaching staff's unwillingness to substitute appropriately. It's a bitter pill to swallow only three games into a season, but Mississippi State must look toward the future.
