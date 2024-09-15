Mississippi State Suffers Worst Defeat in 20 Years Against Toledo
Mississippi State gets run off of its home field against Toledo 41-17. In perhaps the most bizarre game of Mississippi State football in two decades, the Bulldogs look completely outclassed by Toledo.
Mississippi State lost to Maine 7-3 in 2004, its worst loss, but the circumstances surrounding this game are different. Mississippi State has come a long way since 2004, as Dan Mullen rejuvenated this program and brought consistency to it, leaving young fans with higher expectations.
The most shocking aspect was seeing how far the Mississippi State football program has fallen. No, expectations were never to win a conference title or even a division title, but making it to a bowl game was the floor of expectations, and now it would take a miracle for the Bulldogs to go bowling.
Mississippi State did have some tough losses under Mullen, Joe Moorhead, Mike Leach, and Zach Arnett's tenure. Losses to South Alabama (2016), Memphis (2021), and countless other back-breaking losses have scarred this fanbase.
However, the loss is not the issue; how they lost it makes it worse. Toledo just dominated Mississippi State, and regardless of how well the Rockets do the rest of the season, there should never be a scenario where an SEC team gets outclassed by a team in the MAC.
Finally, Mississippi State fans were fed this season under first-year head coach Jeff Lebby would be "showtime," and to get blown by Toledo at home is a body blow to an already staggered fanbase. The way Mississippi State lost this game and all the circumstances surrounding it make it the worst loss since the infamous Maine game in 2004.
