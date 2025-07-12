Jelly Roll surprises Macon at Jeffery Simmons’ charity event in Mississippi
MACON, Miss. — Former Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons brought a surprise performance by country music artist Jelly Roll to his annual charity event in his hometown of Macon, Miss.
It was something the former Bulldogs defensive tackle from 2016-18 has done community projects in his hometown and west Mississippi for years. He's played for the Tennessee Titans headed into his seventh season.
The July 5 event at Noxubee Titans Field featured food trucks, games, autographs and giveaways, but the crowd of about 3,000 was treated to an unplanned concert when Jelly Roll took the stage with his guitar.
Simmons told Sam Sklar with the Clarion Ledger at his football camp in Starkville the performance was unexpected.
“It was amazing. I was probably singing every song,” he said.
During the show, Jelly Roll announced he would donate $20,000 to fund a new splash pad in Macon and another $20,000 to Simmons’ Give Em A Reason foundation. The foundation, started by Simmons in 2022, focuses on empowering youth through sports and building self-esteem.
Simmons, a native of Macon and a Mississippi State alumnus, called Jelly Roll’s generosity remarkable.
“You don’t get many people like that with his status doing things like that for free. I’m grateful to have him as a friend,” Simmons said.
The two first connected when Jelly Roll spoke to the Tennessee Titans about overcoming adversity, including addiction and incarceration. Simmons said he wanted to support Jelly Roll’s work with incarcerated juveniles, which sparked a lasting friendship.
Earlier in the week, Simmons was in Jackson for the unveiling of Mississippi’s first Naloxone vending machine at the Jackson Medical Mall. The machine dispenses free doses of Naloxone, a medication that can reverse opioid overdoses.
Simmons has been active in raising awareness about addiction and overdose prevention.
Simmons also treated 10 children to a shopping spree at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Columbus, Miss. His annual youth football camp in Starkville was supported by Mississippi State teammates including Stephen Adegoke, Tyre Phillips, Tim Washington and Gerri Green.
Tyre Phillips, a Grenada native and offensive tackle for the Washington Commanders, praised Simmons’ commitment to giving back.
“It’s a blessing to just be able to come out here and give back to the community, especially Starkville, Mississippi where we played college ball at,” Phillips said.
Jelly Roll has a history of philanthropy, including donations to juvenile justice programs and mental health organizations. He helped open a music studio inside the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center in Tennessee, where he was once incarcerated.
Simmons was the Tennessee Titans’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, recognizing his community work. His Give Em A Reason foundation aims to create opportunities for youth in Mississippi through sports and empowerment.
Simmons will report to Titans training camp on July 22. But his work in Mississippi, including the recent events in Macon, Jackson and Columbus, highlights his dedication to his home state and its communities.
The splash pad funded by Jelly Roll’s donation is expected to provide a safe recreational space for local children. Simmons said the event and donations are part of his broader effort to inspire youth and improve conditions in Mississippi.
“This is just the beginning,” Simmons said. “We’re just getting started.”