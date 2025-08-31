Kamario Taylor gives fans a peak at the future, but the present belongs to Blake Shapen
Mississippi State footballs should be optimistic about their favorite team.
We saw enough good things in a 34-17 season-opening win against Southern Miss to be hopeful the Bulldogs will win more than two games this season.
But, looking beyond this season, something that happened Saturday should make fans optimistic about the program’s future.
The highest-rated high school quarterback to sign with Mississippi State, Kamario Taylor, made his collegiate debut against Southern Miss. He was in for two plays, both of which were runs. One run converted a crucial first down and the other was a touchdown run negated by a holding penalty.
It’s only one game and Mississippi State can use Taylor in three more games before burning his redshirt. So, it’s likely we’ll see Taylor again. How much more remains to be seen.
After Saturday’s game, the Bulldogs' second-year coach Jeff Lebby was asked about Taylor and his future role in goal line situations.
“There will be some form of that just like there was, obviously, today,” Lebby said. “We will see how that thing grows and see whatever he can handle and be able to go add to that. For him on those first two carries and the first down and then went and scored, which again was frustrating. But we will see how much he can handle on that.”
Lebby, when asked again about Taylor said, “Like we talked about a second ago, he’s going to have a chance to do some stuff for us, situationally. It all depends on how much he can handle to see where that thing goes.”
The results Saturday were positive, holding penalty excluded. But let’s pump the brakes on the Taylor hype train.
We saw a true freshman run two plays, specifically designed for him to be successful. That’s far from enough evidence to warrant any discussion of any kind about Taylor replacing Blake Shapen as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback.
To be blunt, y’all need to chill (especially that last one). For one, y’all saw what happened last year with a true freshman quarterback. Second, don’t go putting more pressure on a player than they put on themselves by comparing them to a player Mississippi State fans wish had come to Starkville instead of Auburn, Ala.
Who knows? Maybe Taylor is capable of playing like Cam Newton right away. The odds aren’t in his favor and nobody outside of the team has seen enough to make a bold claim like that.
Also, Shapen didn’t have a bad day. He was 26-for-34 for 270 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Could it have been better? Yes, but part of me also thinks Lebby saved a few “tricks up his sleeve” for next week’s game against Arizona State and we didn’t see the full offense.
There’s also the simple fact that Shapen has played in 32 college football games and Taylor has played in one. Don’t discount that experience.
And for those who need to a reality check about an inexperienced quarterback not being successful against good competition, may I direct you towards what happened at Ohio State this weekend?
In conclusion, Mississippi State fans have reasons to hopeful about this season and reasons to be optimistic about future seasons.
Let’s just keep those hopes and dreams more realistic. Like this: