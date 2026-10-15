Kamario Taylor’s LSU Status Leaves Mississippi State With a Tough Decision
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Mississippi State has seen what its offense looks like when Kamario Taylor cannot move. Asking for that again at LSU would definitely be a gamble, no matter how big Saturday feels. Against a dangerous Tigers defense, that risk grows.
Taylor watched the fourth quarter of the 56-23 Alabama loss with a boot on his right foot. Mississippi State has not disclosed a diagnosis. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Monday that he was limited in practice.
Wednesday’s SEC availability report provided enough information, but it cannot measure how well he moves leading up to the game either.
Alabama showed why Taylor's mobility changes everything
Against Alabama, Taylor lost a fumble, then threw a pick-six. He finished with 258 passing yards and three touchdowns, but also two interceptions and five sacks. Mississippi State managed 18 net rushing yards, including sack losses.
Lebby explained the problem after the game. 'I think it's pretty obvious that he just wasn't able to do anything with his legs,' the Mississippi State coach said. 'And so him not being able to do some of those things, it changes it. Obviously, it makes it harder, but that's part of it.'
LSU coach Lane Kiffin understands the healthy version.
'He is really good. He is a problem in both areas when he's healthy of being able to run the ball,' Kiffin told reporters during game week. 'We just played him last year at the last place we were at (Ole Miss), and he made some really good plays, especially late in the game when he starts running around. Obviously, he's much better in Year 2. Lebby does a great job with quarterbacks.'
Jeff Lebby Has More Than One Game To Consider
Taylor's mobility is part of the problem LSU must solve. Without that threat, the Bulldogs lose something that makes his passing dangerous. With no open dates left and six SEC games among their seven remaining contests, rushing an answer could create another problem later.
Lebby has called managing injured players 'a fine line' that depends partly on a team's depth. That is where his backup competition comes in. Parker 'Billy' Puckett and veteran AJ Swann are co-backups, and neither has been declared Saturday's starter if Taylor sits.
Billy Puckett, AJ Swann Change The Calculation
Puckett has completed 8-of-14 passes for 89 yards, while Swann brings 18 career starts. Puckett got the relief snaps against Alabama, but that does not prove he would start. Swann's experience does not settle it either.
An upset is possible without Taylor. Mississippi State would need fewer giveaways, more from its running game, and a defense capable of slowing LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt. Last season at Arizona State, Leavitt completed 10-of-22 passes for 82 yards with two interceptions against the Bulldogs.
The decision should begin with what Taylor can actually do, not how much Mississippi State wants him on the field. A quarterback fighting his own foot and an SEC defense at the same time is hardly the version of Taylor that gives the Bulldogs their best chance.
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Marvin Uzor covers for Mississippi State Bulldogs On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has 8+ years of experience as a sports writer and editor, with work appearing on platforms like Yahoo Sports, The Grueling Truth, Last Word on Sports, Neutral Zone, and Frenetic Pace Sports. He has covered everything from college football and the NFL to the NBA, MLB, soccer, and the business of sports. Marvin also covered the 2026 FIFA World Cup for The Grueling Truth and has 3 years of experience working as a Senior Content Editor for ABC's Shark Tank. He is a longtime follower of college football and soccer who enjoys digging into the stories that make sports worth the time.Follow marvinwrites