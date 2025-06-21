Lebby, Bulldogs will host star studded list of official visitors
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Coach Jeff Lebby and his coaching staff have one last weekend to impress official visitors this summer before a month-long dead period begins June 23.
This will be Mississippi State's most talented group of visitors of the offseason as four 4-star prospects are expected to be in attendance this weekend headlined by in-state linebacker TJ White.
Mississippi State is expected to have five members of its 2026 class in town with quarterback Brodie McWhorter, offensive lineman Jakobe Green, athlete Jaiden Taylor and running back JJ Hill in town.
The Bulldogs 2026 recruiting class consists of 15 players which ranks No. 10 in the SEC and No. 42 nationally, according to 247sports composite rankings.
LB TJ White, Jackson
The 6-foot-2, 230 pound pass rusher will among the top players in the country to have visited Mississippi State this summer.
White is the No. 86 ranked recruit in the nation, No. 5 among linebackers and the No. 3 player in Mississippi for 2026, according to 247sports rankings.
As a junior, he recorded 102 Tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles during the 2024 season.
He has taken official visits to Tennessee, Florida State and Auburn this summer and also earned an offer from the defending national champions, Ohio State.
OT Evan Goodwin, Bauxite
The 6-foot-7, 320 pound offensive tackle has already narrowed down his list to five schools with Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, SMU and Missouri battling it out.
Goodwin is the No. 165 ranked prospect in the country, No. 13 among offensive tackles and the No. 2 player in the state of Arkansas, per 247sports.
"Mississippi State, for me, is about the town, people, school and then football," Goodwin said last month. "I just like being in Starkville and being around everyone."
OT Bryson Cooley, Laurel
At nearly 6-foot-7, 315 pounds, Cooley towers over his high school competition and is highly regarded as one of the best offensive lineman in his class.
Cooley is the No. 299 ranked athlete in the 2026 class, No. 23 among offensive lineman and No. 13 player in Mississippi State, per 247sports composite rankings.
He holds 14 scholarship offers from the likes of Mississippi State, LSU, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Baylor, Ole Miss and many others.
DB Iverson McCoy, Tupelo
As a junior, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback anchored the Golden Wave's secondary with 41 tackles, three interceptions and a fumble recovery which helped lead Tupelo to an undefeated season and 7A state championship last fall.
McCoy is considered a 3-star prospect, No. 551 player in the 2026 class, No. 45 among defensive backs and No. 18 athlete in the state, according to 247sports.
He was committed to Mississippi State for nearly one year before backing off his pledge late last month. Other schools in the picture for McCoy include Ole Miss, Arkansas, Louisville, Auburn, Kentucky and many others.
WR Zayion Cotton, Grenada
Cotton is another in-state 4-star prospect who the Bulldogs' staff have made a priority in the 2026 class.
He caught 48 passes for 700 yards and six touchdowns as a junior which has earned him offers from the likes of Mississippi State, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida State, North Carolina State and many others.
At 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, Cotton's size, catch radius, and multi-sport background make him a versatile offensive weapon.
He is currently rated as a 4-star receiver, the No. 418 overall prospect in the country, No. 65 among wide receivers and No. 16 ranked athlete in Mississippi, according to 247sports.
WR Jayden Cration, Canton
Cration is another big play receiver from inside the Magnolia State after pulling in 32 receptions for 739 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior in 2024.
He ranks just outside of 4-star status as the No. 563 overall player in the country, No. 91 among wide receivers and the No. 19 athlete in Mississippi, per 247sports composite ranings.
The 6-foot-3, 185 pound receiver has offers from Mississppi State, West Virginia, LSU, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and many others.
OL Leon Noil, New Orleans
Noil holds over 18 scholarship offers, including from Mississippi State, Nebraska, Baylor, Houston, and UCF.
The 6-foot-5, 270 pound interior lineman attends Louisiana high school football powerhouse Edna Karr, a program that has won five state championships in the past nine seasons.
He is considered a high 3-star prospect ranked at No. 616 nationally, No. 54 among offensive guards and the No. 16 athlete in Louisiana, per 247sports.
DB Tomareo Johnson, Pascagoula
The 6-foot-2, 190 pound safety holds offers from Johnson holds offers from several FBS programs, including Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Appalachian State, Arkansas State, and Louisiana.
He is the No. 1,002 ranked prospect nationally, No. 84 among safeties and No. 31 in Mississippi, per 247sports composite rankings.
LB Caleb Triplett, Diberville
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound defender has been one of the most productive players in the state over the previous two seasons and recently picked up an offer from the Bulldogs last month.
Over the past two seasons, Triplett has recorded 167 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, three pass breakups and one forced fumble, while also earning Region 4-7A All-MVP honors in 2024.
"It means a lot to me considering that’s it’s my first Division I offer, especially from an SEC [program]," Triplett said last month. "What I'd bring to the next level is the mentality to work and lead, especially playing linebacker, which an important position on the defense."