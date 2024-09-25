Mississippi State 2025 Recruiting Class Analysis: Top Prospects and Early Impact Players
Mississippi State football has had an impressive run in high school recruiting thus far under first-year head coach Jeff Lebby. While the on-field results have been lacking the first month of the season, one way to build excitement for the future is on the recruiting trail.
The program has done an excellent job of that so far, especially last week, adding two 4-star players to the recruiting class. Who are the two guys that could carry the class into the future and next year?
Tony Mitchell
Mitchell started his career at Alabama as a member of its 2023 recruiting class but is now at East Mississippi Community College in Scooba, Miss. The Lions are notorious for producing SEC talent, and Mitchell is no different.
The Mississippi State defense will need some instant help heading into next year, and Mitchell can provide that. The Alabaster, Ala. native will make an instant impact for Mississippi State on a unit desperate for talent.
KaMario Taylor
The quarterback in a recruiting class is always a fan favorite, especially when he is a homegrown talent like Taylor. The 6-4 205-pound quarterback is from Macon, Miss., and preps at Noxubee County High School, which is only 30 minutes away from the Mississippi State campus.
Taylor’s talent is undeniable, and his size makes him a potential NFL draft pick.
His ability to throw the ball accurately at all levels of the field, combined with his incredible athleticism, makes him a potential star. Taylor competed in the Elite 11 tournament and is the most talented quarterback Mississippi State has signed in decades.
